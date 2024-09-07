Australia humbled by Argentina as they concede 67 points in record Rugby Championship thrashing

Joaquín Oviedo celebrates scoring a try - Getty Images/Luciano Bisbal

Argentina 67-27 Australia

In a week where the Wallabies were effectively sidelined by New Zealand and South Africa when it comes to the future of the Rugby Championship this was an utterly disastrous result for Australian rugby, the promise of their win over Argentina in La Plata sent through the shredder.

The Wallabies were humbled in record-breaking fashion. This was the most points they have ever conceded in a Test match, surpassing the 61 conceded in a defeat by South Africa in 1997. It was also their second-heaviest defeat ever, a 40-point loss, which falls only behind their 53-8 loss to the Springboks back in 2008.

What seems ridiculous now is that Australia looked impressive early on, with Andrew Kellaway’s try giving them a 20-3 lead after 29 minutes. Their clear-outs were sharp, set-piece solid, scrapping for turnovers in defence and through half-backs Jake Gordon and Ben Donaldson they had control of the Test.

Two quick scores from Mateo Carreras and Julian Montoya had cut the gap to 17-20 before half-time, but what followed afterwards was a massacre.

Argentina wanted revenge after their one-point defeat last week in miserable conditions, when they were the better side and should have put the Wallabies away. Their second half attacking display here in Santa Fe should have head coach Felipe Contepomi smiling for some time. Physically they bullied Australia but the precision of their passing and offloads in the wider channels was superb as the Wallabies began to bleed turnovers and penalties.

There was no stopping the power of Pablo Matera’s score or the precise passing which sent Juan Cruz Mallia over for two tries in the space of three minutes as Australia fell apart. Joaquin Oviedo, the 23-year-old back-row who plays for Perpignan, had a highly impressive cameo off the bench, showing off his athleticism with two tries.

Running the show throughout was fly-half Tomas Albornoz, making just his second start but laying down an accomplished display scoring 18 points, topped by his try-saving tackle on Marika Koroibete in the second half.

What will Joe Schmidt make of this. The Australia head coach had reason to be pleased with some of Australia’s progress grinding out a tough win last week, but the speed of this collapse is more concerning than either of the defeats by South Africa earlier in the tournament. The scrum fell away in the second half and while there were good moments of individual effort, from Kellaway and lock Jeremy Williams in particular, the Wallabies initially had issues with the restarts just like last week, and by the end they had issues everywhere.

Full credit to Argentina for carving the Wallabies to pieces in the second half, but this was a grim reminder that Australian rugby is still in a right mess.

I’ve been checking the records

That is the most points Australia have ever conceded in a Test match, passing the 61 they conceded against South Africa in 1997

It is their second-heaviest defeat - 40 points - behind the 53-8 loss to South Africa in 2008

Remarkable.

FULL-TIME: Argentina 67-27 Australia

Well, that got out of hand didn't it? Argentina trailed 17-20 at half-time and won the second half 50-7!!

80 mins - Argentina 67-27 Australia

Make it stop, they’re already dead.

Another penalty goes to the corner, a good maul before quick hands put Cinti over near the posts... although it is being checked. TMO has no evidence to overturn it, so try stands! Santi Carreras converts - a 40-point margin!

TRY OVIEDO! Argentina 60-27 Australia

Can barely keep up.

The offloading and passing from Argentina is exquisite and Australia are ragged. Numbers looping from the blindside give them an overlap and Oviedo dummies before stepping inside before slipping out of a tackle to score. Albornoz converts again.

This will be a record win for Argentina over Australia.

TRY MALLIA! Argentina 53-27 Australia

A rare attack for Argentina which doesn’t fire a Cinti goes into touch. The pressure Argentina are putting on the breakdown now however is intense, forcing turnovers. Super hands now for Cinti to put Mallia over for another! This time Albornoz converts from out wide.

TRY MALLIA! Argentina 46-27 Australia

Argentina back in the Australia 22 and moving the ball wide, good hands down the line and now they're 10 metres out.

Santi Carreras with a wild pass which Argentina pick up well through Cinti, out wide to Mallia who finishes in the corner! Argentina could barely attack in the first quarter and now they're flying.

TRY MCDERMOTT! Argentina 41-27 Australia

Quick thinking from McDermott after Australia win a scrum penalty, taking a quick tap and stepping past everyone - even the referee - to score the Wallabies' first points since the 30th minute. Ten minutes left.

67 mins - Argentina 41-20 Australia

Excellent try-saving tackle now by Albornoz on Koroibete to keep Australia out at the other end, it's all going Argentina's way. The fly-half's had a good game actually.

TRY OVIEDO! Argentina 41-20 Australia

It’s a rout now. Superb team try, starting with good work from the replacement prop Bello with the turnover before the ball shifts to the right, then good power out of the tackle from the back-row Oviedo with dives with a flourish to score another. Albornoz converts.

PENALTY ALBORNOZ! Argentina 34-20 Australia

Penalty now for Argentina after Gallo goes flying following a low tackle from Slipper who doesn't wrap, was right in front of the referee.

Albornoz lines it up and sneaks it inside the right-hand post. Healthy lead now, from 3-20 to 34-20, what a wild turnaround.

60 mins - Argentina 31-20 Australia

Errors now hurting Australia who are losing steam, a kicking carried back in now going out on the full which gives Argentina an attacking lineout inside Australia's 22.

TRY MATERA! Argentina 31-20 Australia

Massive scrum again and it's a penalty for Argentina, Slipper again for hinging. Argentina want another scrum. It's reset. Now they come away, super flat pass from Albornoz to Cinti who is stopped. They recycle and Matera is over under the posts! That's the fourth try for the hosts, too strong. Albornoz converts.

53 mins - Argentina 24-20 Australia

Stolen lineout by the Wallabies but again there's no room for Jorgesen down the touchline and he goes into touch. And again Australia steal it, Williams this time! They kick and Carreras does well to stop the 50:22. Both sides kicking for territory but not a penalty coming for Argentina after Gordon didn't retreat and was offside. Instead of the penalty though, Argentina want the scrum from where the ball landed, which was deep in Australia's 22.

51 mins - Argentina 24-20 Australia

Australia yet to get going in this half, Argentina's set-piece giving them the upper hand. This is better, Jorgensen trying to get on the outside, but his foot goes into touch. Argentina with a quick lineout and kicking long, before Donaldson finds touch near halfway.

TRY GONZALEZ! Argentina 24-20 Australia

Argentina inches away after Wilson somehow stops the, but Gonzalez is over! The pressure told and that's Argentina's third try, a huge scrum drive followed by Oviedo picking up and being stopped just short, before the Saracens No 8 Gonzalez finishes it off. Converted by Albornoz and Argentina lead.

48 mins - Argentina 17-20 Australia

Forwards making good ground for Argentina until Nasser, on at hooker, makes a great turnover. But Australia are backed up on their line and knock on before the clearing kick can happen. Five-metre scrum for Argentina.

47 mins - Argentina 17-20 Australia

Wilson carries hard off the scrum, giving Donaldson space to clear but under pressure that's not a great kick and it limps into touch. Argentina still in a good position inside Australia's 22.

Scalvi and Lavanini replaced by Argentina while Kremer gets some treatment.

46 mins - Argentina 17-20 Australia

Really good work from Frost, getting in on Montoya and trapping the ball into the maul to earn Australia a scrum close to their own line.

45 mins - Argentina 17-20 Australia

Australia and Slipper penalised after pressure at the scrum, angling in, so Albornoz puts this in the corner. Big chance...

43 mins - Argentina 17-20 Australia

Australia with the first error after Ikitau knocks on, scrum for the hosts. Chip from Carreras is easily taken by Kellaway for a mark, so he clears. Another kick, another mark, and eventually Koroibete knocks on to end the kick tennis. Attacking scrum for Argentina.

Slipper is off the bench, equalling George Gregan's record as the most-capped Wallaby of all time on 139.

Teams out for the second half

Donaldson gets us going - hopefully the tempo doesn't drop.

HALF-TIME: Argentina 17-20 Australia

Bit of a snapped kick by Koroibete goes into touch, and then Australia knock on at the lineout trying to pressure Argentina's ball. Final scrum of the half for the hosts and it's a good attack, Bertanou and Gonzalez finding space down the right. Matera now trying to go for the line but he knocks on in the tackle from Gordon!

That should be half-time, and it is. Fun half that, good attacking intent from both sides in the sunshine. Australia looked in full control after the Kellaway try but Argentina have fought back well.

TRY MONTOYA! Argentina 17-20 Australia

Carreras with a threatening run and now Argentina have a penalty, which they send to the corner. Backs now involved as Argentina try to go wide right and Mallia knocks on... but we're back for a penalty anyway.

Gallo, who loves these stuations, is going to tap. Good run, one metre short, and now Montoya is over! A try on his 100th cap! From 3-20 to 17-20 in the blink of an eye.

34 mins - Argentina 10-20 Australia

Vital score that just as the game was getting away from Argentina. Mallia tries an adventurous break from his own try line and gets into trouble kicking clear, meaning an Australia lineout 22 metres out... but after winning the ball they're turned over. Crowd getting into it now as Argentina start to attack.

TRY M CARRERAS! Argentina 10-20 Australia

Instant response from Los Pumas and it's made by a quick lineout and then a brilliant Matera offload to a sprinting Carreras coming off his wing to score under the posts.

TRY KELLAWAY! Argentina 3-20 Australia

Lineout for Australia in Argentina’s half after that long spell. Valetini running well but then Frost is hit back. Bell has carried well and now they get the ball wide to Jorgensen, who puts Kellaway into space to score. Slick attack with Donaldson coming back on the angle to create the overlap, passing to Ikitau and Jorgensen before the ball back in to Kellaway and Australia took advantage. Donaldson converts.

27 mins - Argentina 3-13 Australia

A long Australia attack ends with a knock-on by Jorgensen, giving the hosts a scrum. After a long stoppage, which they players probably welcomed given the heat, Argentina are on the attack with Kremer doing well to stay in near the touchline.

Wide right now to Gallo who knocks on in the tackle, possession back to Australia with Koroibete clearing long.

25 mins - Argentina 3-13 Australia

Australia putting no numbers into the breakdown at all right now, just waiting to pounce for a turnover and Tupou delivers. Stewart with a long kick which bounces up horribly, Argentina trying to play out from their own try line. They hang on and clear through Albornoz.

Couple of kicks before Albornoz nearly runs into trouble under pressure from Donaldson. Australia just seem to have a clearer sense at the moment of how they want to attack, Argentina more ragged.

PEN DONALDSON! Argentina 3-13 Australia

Had to keep half an eye on the shot clock there but Donaldson with about a second to go hammers it over. Healthy cushion now for the Wallabies.

22 mins - Argentina 3-10 Australia

Another penalty coming for Australia after they throw long at the lineout to Wilson at the tail, before Argentina fail to roll away. This time, Donaldson eyes up the posts.

20 mins - Argentina 3-10 Australia

Lineout safely won by the Wallabies and Gordon box kicks, Jorgensen chasing but not getting there. Bertranou's box kick taken by Donaldson, who carries well as he has a few times so far. Wide to Ikitau on the left, Australia inside Argentina's half. Forwards have a few runs and then it's a penalty for not rolling as Gordon milks that a bit and Lavanini is penalised. Touch found by Australia in the 22.

18 mins - Argentina 3-10 Australia

Restarts still a problem for Australia as they were last week, and that invites Argentina to attack. Good run from Gallo - the props having a big day so far in the loose - and now Argentina have a penalty.

The tap and go, Gallo just short, and now Kremer is over! Too much power, Wilson couldn’t stop him and appeared to potentially cop a slight block from someone... which is now being checked by the TMO.

It's Lavanini running a dummy line who makes contact with Wilson, not a lot, but enough to be ruled as obstruction given Wilson was blocked. Penalty Australia and Kremer's score is ruled out.

TRY TIZZANO! Argentina 3-10 Australia

But not for long. Great tempo from the Wallabies as Bell makes a big run, camped metres short before the forwards pick and go, and Tizzano is over! It's loose attacking play from Australia but it's working, as the flanker burrows over to score the first try. Donaldson converts.

12 mins - Argentina 3-3 Australia

Frantic stuff really from both sides with some handling errors creeping in, a couple of knock-ons meaning that Australia will have a scrum just inside their half.

Free-kick and from that Donaldson sends up a high kick, which goes too far and is marked by Mallia. He kicks, not to touch. Few kicks exchanged until Kellaway counters, finding Koroibete and Ikitau. Good hands from Valetini out the back, Donaldson cutting through. He can't quite find Gordon and Argentina intercept a pass and survive.

10 mins - Argentina 3-3 Australia

After one reset it's another Australia attack after some sloppy attacking in midfield from Chocobares and Cinti, except Tupou - the tighthead - out on the wing is bundled into touch.

8 mins - Argentina 3-3 Australia

Good scrapping from Australia to get the ball back and the try and counter, looking wide to Koroibete's wing again before a handling error. Scrum for Los Pumas in their half.

7 mins - Argentina 3-3 Australia

Gordon charged down going for a box kick but Donaldson tidies up, until Argentina win a turnover penalty through Gonzalez. Albornoz puts it into the corner.

PEN DONALDSON! Argentina 3-3 Australia

Easy strike from there and we're tied up. Promising start from both sides, conditions couldn't be better.

5 mins - Argentina 3-0 Australia

After a short clearance it's Australia's turn to attack off the lineout. Couple of carries, including Tizzano, before they go wide and Koroibete makes ground until going into touch... but, we're coming back for a no-arms tackle by Montoya. Donaldson going for the posts.

PEN ALBORNOZ! Argentina 3-0 Australia

And the fly-half rattles that through from inside the 22 to give the hosts an early lead.

2 mins - Argentina 0-0 Australia

Good response from Argentina, Chocobares involved in a break as Argentina get the advantage. Wide to Matera, back inside to Mallia who has the ball ripped by Kellaway, so we're back for the penalty. Not rolling away was the offence.

Kickoff!

France's Pierre Brousset on the whistle and we're off, Albornoz kicking short and taken well by Williams, who then goes on a run making good ground. Box kick from Gordon and the ball is back with Argentina.

As you can tell, we’re not kicking off on time

It's the longer version of Argentina's national anthem, which is great, but... much longer. Plenty of sunshine in Santa Fe, much nicer conditions than last week.

08:07 PM BST

Montoya out on the field with his child to mark the occasion

Argentina captain Julian Montoya ahead of his 100th cap

Expecting Argentina to bounce back

They should have won last week given Australia’s problems under the high ball in the wet. Big game for Tomas Albornoz at fly-half and that pack is an excellent unit.

Also, Australia haven't won back-to-back Tri-Nations/Rugby Championship games away from home for 24 years.

The teams

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia; Bautista Delguy, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (c), Joel Sclavi, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Franco Molina, Joaquin Oviedo, Santiago Grondona, Gonzalo Garcia, Santiago Carreras.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway; Max Jorgensen, Len Ikitau, Hamish Stewart, Marika Koroibete; Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon; Angus Bell, Matt Faessler, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Jeremy Williams, Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano, Harry Wilson (c)

Replacements: Josh Nasser, James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Canham, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Tom Lynagh, Josh Flook

A first start for Max Jorgensen

Lots of excitement around Australia's young wing, 20, who makes his first start today. This was on his debut for the Waratahs last year.

Wallabies out in the cold

What does the news this week that New Zealand and South Africa want to hold three-Test tours and skip the Rugby Championship every couple of years mean for Australia? I've tried to dissect all that here.

07:30 PM BST

Highlights from last week in La Plata

Earlier in Cape Town

Another tight clash between South Africa and New Zealand with a historic outcome, given the Springboks have now won four in a row against New Zealand for the first time since 1949, and have won the Freedom Cup (the trophy contested between the two sides) for the first time since 2009.

Welcome along

by Chris Mills

A week on from the Wallabies' late win in La Plata, we go again again here in Argentina! Welcome to the Brigadier General Estanislao López Stadium in Santa Fe.

Both sides are looking to keep their slim title hopes alive in The Rugby Championship but it’s South Africa in pole position going into matchday four. A win for Australia would meant that South Africa win the title today with two rounds to go.

There are three changes for the Aussies with Jeremy Williams, Ben Donaldson and Max Jorgensen coming in for Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Noah Lolesio and Tom Wright. It's also potentially a historic night for prop James Slipper, who can equal George Gregan's caps record of 139 for Australia when he comes off the bench.

Joe Schmidt wants his young group to improve on the win last time out: “There were parts of last week that weren’t really great heights for us: kick-off reception, high ball reception, high ball on the chase and we still know that there are elements of our game that need to be better. There were some elements that were really impressive.

“I really liked the way we built to that second try, there’s a number of aspects of how I’d like to play involved in that with a lot of movement off the ball, onto the ball, accuracy of passing and speed of the ball.

Los Pumas have given experience the nod with Guido Petti and Tomas Lavanini coming into the second row. Tomas Albornoz and Bautista Delguy also make starts in northeastern Argentina.

Captain Julian Montoya is set to become the fourth player to win 100 caps for Argentina, joining a club which includes team-mates past and present Agustin Creevy, Pablo Matera and Nicolas Sanchez.

“The fact that he has played this many games speaks volumes about his personality, his behaviour, his consistency and the player that he is,” said of the Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi of Montoya. ”Beyond being the captain, he is a very important role model."

Kickoff on the way!