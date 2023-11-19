Argentina presidential election: far-right libertarian Javier Milei wins after rival concedes

Photograph: Tomás Cuesta/Getty Images

Javier Milei, a volatile far-right libertarian who has vowed to “exterminate” inflation and take a chainsaw to the state, has been elected president of Argentina, catapulting South America’s number two economy into an unpredictable and potentially turbulent future.

Milei’s rival, the centre-left finance minister Sergio Massa, conceded defeat in a press conference on Sunday night.

“Argentinians have chosen another path,” said Massa, who said he had called Milei to congratulate him on his victory and would retire from frontline politics.

Pro-Milei activists rejoiced at the triumph of their 53-year-old leader, who they describe as an economic visionary poised to lead Argentina out of one of the country’s worst economic crises in decades.

During his campaign, Milei – who will take office on 10 December – vowed to abolish the central bank and dollarize the economy in order to overcome a financial calamity that has left 40% of Argentina’s 45 million citizens in poverty and pushed inflation to more than 140%. “I know how to exterminate the cancer of inflation,” Milei proclaimed during last Sunday’s final presidential debate which most pundits believed Massa had won.

Leftwing opponents reacted with shock and dejection to the election of a notoriously erratic figure whose radical ideas include legalising the sale of organs, cutting ties with Argentina’s two biggest trade partners, Brazil and China, and closing more than a dozen ministries.

Milei – a climate-denying populist who is known by the nickname El Loco (the Madman) – has also enraged millions of Argentinians by questioning the four-decade consensus over the crimes of its 1976-83 dictatorship, during which an estimated 30,000 people were killed by the military regime. His vice-presidential running mate is Victoria Villarruel, an ultra-conservative congresswoman who has played down the dictatorship’s sins.

“He is way more excessive and unstable than [Jair] Bolsonaro and Trump. So it’s highly unpredictable what this person could do [in power],” Federico Finchelstein, an Argentinian historian who studies the global far right, said on the eve of Sunday’s election.

