Argentina outwit Wales to reach rugby World Cup semi-final

Argentina overcame a disastrous start on Saturday afternoon to beat Wales 29-17 and advance to the World Cup semi-final.

Argentina boss Michael Cheika said in the prelude to the clash at the Vélodrome in Marseille that his side would be the underdogs.

His prediction was borne out. They played like new-born puppies during the first half-hour.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar broke the deadlock after 14 minutes when he touched down under the posts.

The veteran added the two points for the conversion and then kicked over a penalty to establish a 10-0 advantage. But Wales botched several line-outs near the Argentine line which should have brought more points.

And just before half-time, Emilano Boffelli made them pay for their lack of precision.

He converted two penalties for Argentina and just after the restart the 28-year-old added another two to take his side in front for the first time.

Tomos Williams scored for Wales to help to establish a 17-12 advantage.

That was erased when Joel Sclavi drove over with 12 minutes remaining.

As Wales pressed for the try or penbalty to give them victory in the final minutes, Sam Costelow's pass to Williams was intercepted by substitute Nicolas Sanchez who ran clear to touch down under the posts.

He converted and then added a penalty as part of his 10-minute vignette to adorn a famous victory at the same venue where Argentina drooped against a 14-man England side on 9 September.

But wins over Samoa, Chile and Japan allowed them to finish as runners-up in Group D.



