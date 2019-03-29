Argentina MotoGP: Marc Marquez fastest for Honda in practice one

Marquez on top in first Argentina practice

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez commanded the opening practice session for this week's Argentina Grand Prix, beating Jack Miller by over three tenths of a second.

Marquez was the first rider to dip into the 1m40s at the Termas de Rio Hondo track, and early on in the 45-minute session he enjoyed a one-second buffer over the opposition.

That was eroded in the latter stages, but the Honda rider was always able to stay a step ahead of his rivals - setting two times good enough to top the session.

A 1m39.885s put him just under three tenths ahead of Pramac Ducati rider Miller, before a 1m39.827s at the chequered flag left him 0.353s in the clear.

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) briefly went second-quickest in the final five minutes but was beaten to the runner-up spot by Miller by just 0.035s.

Best of the Yamahas was Petronas SRT rider Franco Morbidelli, 0.492s off the pace in fourth, while Aprilia's Andrea Iannone and KTM's Johann Zarco both posted times within six tenths of Marquez to complete the top six.

Qatar winner Andrea Dovizioso was seventh on the best of the works Ducatis, followed by Fabio Quartararo (Petronas), top Suzuki man Alex Rins and factory Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi, who completed the top 10 with a time exactly one second slower than Marquez.

Jorge Lorenzo had a low-key start to the Termas weekend with 14th place 1.513s adrift, as he recovers from injuries sustained earlier this month at Losail.

Maverick Vinales also had an indifferent session, albeit having said he would use it trying to practice overtaking rivals rather than focusing on outright pace.

Vinales ended the session in 18th, 0.830s behind works Yamaha team-mate Rossi.

Works Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci was one of two riders to crash at Turn 1 - the other being Suzuki's Joan Mir - and consequently ended up down in 20th, ahead of only Pramac's Francesco Bagnaia and Tech3 KTM rider Hafizh Syahrin.

Practice one times

Pos Rider Team Time Gap Laps 1 Marc Marquez Honda 1m39.827s - 18 2 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 1m40.180s 0.353s 17 3 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 1m40.215s 0.388s 18 4 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha 1m40.319s 0.492s 21 5 Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1m40.366s 0.539s 18 6 Johann Zarco KTM 1m40.387s 0.560s 18 7 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1m40.595s 0.768s 17 8 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha 1m40.676s 0.849s 19 9 Alex Rins Suzuki 1m40.821s 0.994s 20 10 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1m40.827s 1.000s 20 11 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1m40.857s 1.030s 18 12 Pol Espargaro KTM 1m41.066s 1.239s 20 13 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m41.303s 1.476s 16 14 Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1m41.340s 1.513s 18 15 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati 1m41.509s 1.682s 19 16 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM 1m41.513s 1.686s 19 17 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati 1m41.641s 1.814s 17 18 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1m41.657s 1.830s 21 19 Joan Mir Suzuki 1m41.692s 1.865s 18 20 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1m41.768s 1.941s 14 21 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati 1m41.875s 2.048s 17 22 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM 1m42.679s 2.852s 20





