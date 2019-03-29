Argentina MotoGP: Marc Marquez fastest for Honda in practice one
Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez commanded the opening practice session for this week's Argentina Grand Prix, beating Jack Miller by over three tenths of a second.
Marquez was the first rider to dip into the 1m40s at the Termas de Rio Hondo track, and early on in the 45-minute session he enjoyed a one-second buffer over the opposition.
That was eroded in the latter stages, but the Honda rider was always able to stay a step ahead of his rivals - setting two times good enough to top the session.
A 1m39.885s put him just under three tenths ahead of Pramac Ducati rider Miller, before a 1m39.827s at the chequered flag left him 0.353s in the clear.
Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) briefly went second-quickest in the final five minutes but was beaten to the runner-up spot by Miller by just 0.035s.
Best of the Yamahas was Petronas SRT rider Franco Morbidelli, 0.492s off the pace in fourth, while Aprilia's Andrea Iannone and KTM's Johann Zarco both posted times within six tenths of Marquez to complete the top six.
Qatar winner Andrea Dovizioso was seventh on the best of the works Ducatis, followed by Fabio Quartararo (Petronas), top Suzuki man Alex Rins and factory Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi, who completed the top 10 with a time exactly one second slower than Marquez.
Jorge Lorenzo had a low-key start to the Termas weekend with 14th place 1.513s adrift, as he recovers from injuries sustained earlier this month at Losail.
Maverick Vinales also had an indifferent session, albeit having said he would use it trying to practice overtaking rivals rather than focusing on outright pace.
Vinales ended the session in 18th, 0.830s behind works Yamaha team-mate Rossi.
Works Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci was one of two riders to crash at Turn 1 - the other being Suzuki's Joan Mir - and consequently ended up down in 20th, ahead of only Pramac's Francesco Bagnaia and Tech3 KTM rider Hafizh Syahrin.
Practice one times
Pos
Rider
Team
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Marc Marquez
Honda
1m39.827s
-
18
2
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
1m40.180s
0.353s
17
3
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
1m40.215s
0.388s
18
4
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
1m40.319s
0.492s
21
5
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
1m40.366s
0.539s
18
6
Johann Zarco
KTM
1m40.387s
0.560s
18
7
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
1m40.595s
0.768s
17
8
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
1m40.676s
0.849s
19
9
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1m40.821s
0.994s
20
10
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
1m40.827s
1.000s
20
11
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
1m40.857s
1.030s
18
12
Pol Espargaro
KTM
1m41.066s
1.239s
20
13
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1m41.303s
1.476s
16
14
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
1m41.340s
1.513s
18
15
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
1m41.509s
1.682s
19
16
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
1m41.513s
1.686s
19
17
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
1m41.641s
1.814s
17
18
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
1m41.657s
1.830s
21
19
Joan Mir
Suzuki
1m41.692s
1.865s
18
20
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
1m41.768s
1.941s
14
21
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
1m41.875s
2.048s
17
22
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
1m42.679s
2.852s
20
