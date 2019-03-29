Argentina MotoGP: Marc Marquez fastest for Honda in practice one

Jamie Klein
Autosport
Marquez on top in first Argentina practice
Marquez on top in first Argentina practice

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez commanded the opening practice session for this week's Argentina Grand Prix, beating Jack Miller by over three tenths of a second.

Marquez was the first rider to dip into the 1m40s at the Termas de Rio Hondo track, and early on in the 45-minute session he enjoyed a one-second buffer over the opposition.

That was eroded in the latter stages, but the Honda rider was always able to stay a step ahead of his rivals - setting two times good enough to top the session.

A 1m39.885s put him just under three tenths ahead of Pramac Ducati rider Miller, before a 1m39.827s at the chequered flag left him 0.353s in the clear.

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) briefly went second-quickest in the final five minutes but was beaten to the runner-up spot by Miller by just 0.035s.

Best of the Yamahas was Petronas SRT rider Franco Morbidelli, 0.492s off the pace in fourth, while Aprilia's Andrea Iannone and KTM's Johann Zarco both posted times within six tenths of Marquez to complete the top six.

Qatar winner Andrea Dovizioso was seventh on the best of the works Ducatis, followed by Fabio Quartararo (Petronas), top Suzuki man Alex Rins and factory Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi, who completed the top 10 with a time exactly one second slower than Marquez.

Jorge Lorenzo had a low-key start to the Termas weekend with 14th place 1.513s adrift, as he recovers from injuries sustained earlier this month at Losail.

Maverick Vinales also had an indifferent session, albeit having said he would use it trying to practice overtaking rivals rather than focusing on outright pace.

Vinales ended the session in 18th, 0.830s behind works Yamaha team-mate Rossi.

Works Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci was one of two riders to crash at Turn 1 - the other being Suzuki's Joan Mir - and consequently ended up down in 20th, ahead of only Pramac's Francesco Bagnaia and Tech3 KTM rider Hafizh Syahrin.

Practice one times

Pos

Rider

Team

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

1m39.827s

-

18

2

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

1m40.180s

0.353s

17

3

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

1m40.215s

0.388s

18

4

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

1m40.319s

0.492s

21

5

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1m40.366s

0.539s

18

6

Johann Zarco

KTM

1m40.387s

0.560s

18

7

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1m40.595s

0.768s

17

8

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

1m40.676s

0.849s

19

9

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1m40.821s

0.994s

20

10

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1m40.827s

1.000s

20

11

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

1m40.857s

1.030s

18

12

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1m41.066s

1.239s

20

13

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1m41.303s

1.476s

16

14

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

1m41.340s

1.513s

18

15

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

1m41.509s

1.682s

19

16

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

1m41.513s

1.686s

19

17

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

1m41.641s

1.814s

17

18

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

1m41.657s

1.830s

21

19

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1m41.692s

1.865s

18

20

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1m41.768s

1.941s

14

21

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

1m41.875s

2.048s

17

22

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

1m42.679s

2.852s

20


Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

