Argentina Lithium Appoints Mr. Miles Rideout as Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mr. Miles Rideout as its new Vice President of Exploration.

"I am extremely pleased to have Miles take a leading role in our technical team. His experience in South American lithium exploration and track record of discoveries brings the right skill set required for Argentina Lithium to achieve success," said Mr. Nikolaos Cacos, President and CEO of the Company. "I feel confident that Argentina Lithium now has a formidable team in place to take our Company to the next level. I look forward to working closely with Miles to significantly grow Argentina Lithium."

Mr. Rideout has 34 years of experience in advanced exploration practice, responsible business management, scientific team building, and mining integration with local communities and indigenous peoples.

In recent positions, Mr. Rideout has directly managed the acquisition and exploration of dozens of lithium properties in northern Argentina. Previously he served 5 years as CEO of Latin American Minerals, Inc. (TSXV:LAT), advancing gold and diamond projects in Paraguay, and 23 years with Quantec Geoscience, Inc., where he initiated operations in South America and managed subsidiaries in several countries. He has experience in mine permitting, financing, construction, and operations (implemented the first operating mine in Paraguay). In addition, Mr. Rideout has deep expertise with all major geophysical technologies applied within the mining industry, and decades of experience working with many of the most successful exploration teams in South America. He participated in the discovery of several world-class deposits including the Collahuasi and Ujina copper-porphyry deposits, Veladero epithermal gold deposit, and Navidad VMS/epithermal silver deposit. Mr. Rideout holds a B.Sc. with Honors Certificate in Geophysics, from the University of Western Ontario (1987). Fluent in English and Spanish, he has lived in Mendoza, Argentina for more than 20 years.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina, and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina, and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

