Argentina Lithium at 52-Week High on Stellantis Stake
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (V.LIT) hit a new 52-week high of 61 cents Friday. Stellantis will strategically invest USD $90 million in funding, resulting in new entity ALE, 19.9% owned by Stellantis, 80.1% by Argentina Lithium. LIT is developing a number of high-quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector.
Read:
Pancreatic Cancer's Alarming Surge in Young Adults Sparks Research into New Treatments
Pioneering the Path to Cure Cancer: 2023's Biotech Innovations
Top Lithium Producer Predicts EVs Will Consume Almost All Lithium Supply by 2030
Pioneering Cancer Treatments Show Promising Progress Despite Fiscal Challenges
The Future of Lithium: North America Poised to Break Dependence on Global Sources