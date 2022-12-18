Argentina, Lionel Messi win wild World Cup final on penalty kicks against France

Lionel Messi got his long-awaited World Cup title in epic fashion.

In his last World Cup appearance, Messi won the one title that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career. The game went to extra time after Argentina blew a 2-0 lead with 10 minutes to go, then a penalty shootout after Kylian Mbappe bailed France out once again after Messi had scored.

After France had missed two of its first four shots and Messi, Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes had made theirs, Gonzalo Montiel stepped to the spot. It was Montiel's handball in extra time that had given France a lifeline. But he made up for it, burying his shot and setting off a wild celebration among the Argentina players and their fans.

As his teammates dissolved in tears, Messi simply beamed. He saluted Argentina's fans, who had turned Doha into a suburb of Buenos Aries all month, and was at the front of the Albiceleste dance line.

Rather than being overcome, he simply looked elated, answering the question that has been asked so many times.

Yes, the greatest player of his generation is the greatest of all-time. A World Cup champion at last.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the team's first goal in Sunday's final.

Messi had two goals in this game, converting a penalty in the 23rd and knocking in a rebound in the 109th. He also had a sick flick to set up longtime friend Angel Di Maria's goal in the 36th.

But as much as this game -- this tournament -- will go down as a celebration of Messi's majesty, so, too, should it be remembered for Kylian Mbappe's otherworldliness. With France all but left for dead after a lethargic first 80 minutes, he scored twice in 90 seconds to force extra time and then, after Messi had scored, converted a penalty to force the shootout.

Mbappe couldn't beat Argentina and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on his own, however. Martinez blocked a shot by Kingsley Coman, France's second penalty taker, and Aurelien Tchouameni sent his wide of the post.

Randal Kolo Muani gave France a brief reprieve, but Argentina -- and Messi -- were not to be denied.

It is the third World Cup title for the Albiceleste, and first since Diego Maradona’s career-defining performance in 1986.

This World Cup is, and has been, all about Messi, however.

Messi had long ago established himself as the best player of his generation, winning seven Ballon d’Or trophies and four Champions League titles. He’s expanded the reach and appeal of this beautiful game, his iconic No 10 jersey – the light blue-and-white-striped Argentina version, in particular – found in every corner of the globe.

But there was one hole in his glittering resume, one counter to the argument that he’s not only the best now but the best of all time.

In Messi’s previous four World Cups, Argentina had made the final just once, losing to Germany in 2014. Pele, Maradona, Beckenbauer, Ronaldo (the original, not the later, lesser version), Zidane – all the other greats were World Cup champions.

At 35, Messi said before the tournament this would “surely” be his last World Cup, a statement he repeated several times over the last month, and winning the title became the driving force for both him and his Argentina teammates.

“We're going to play the last game," Messi said after Argentina beat Croatia to reach the final. "That’s what we wanted."

What they wanted was to win the World Cup. And now they have it.

But it didn't come easily.

France looked off from the beginning of the game, slowed either by a flu that hit its camp this week or the weight of chasing history of its own as it tried to become the first team in 60 years to repeat as World Cup champion. Argentina took full advantage.

Di Maria, who was back in the starting lineup after not even playing in the semifinal, drew a penalty in the 21st when Ousmane Dembele clipped him from behind in the box. It wasn’t the roughest of penalties but it was a penalty nonetheless, and it sent Messi to the spot.

He spent several seconds staring intently at the ball before running slowly up to it and taking a soft shot. But it sent Hugo Lloris the wrong way and the raucous Argentina crowd into delirium as the ball settled into the bottom corner of the net on the right side.

It made Messi the first man to score in the group stage and every game in the knockout rounds.

In the 36th minute, Argentina picked off France in Les Bleus territory. Messi got the ball around midfield and flicked it to Julian Alvarez, who 10 years ago had taken a photo with his idol. Alvarez played the ball to Alexis Mac Allister, who left France’s defense in the dust before spying a wide-open Di Maria on the left wing.

He crossed to Di Maria, who beat Lloris easily for the insurance goal. The Argentina team dogpiled the 34-year-old, who was in tears of joy as he emerged.

That joy almost turned to despair, however, as Mbappe single-handedly revived France. He converted a penalty in the 80th after Nicolas Otamendi's dumb takedown of Randal Kolo Muani and then, 90 seconds later, capitalized on a turnover by Messi to beat Martinez and tie the game.

The goals, his sixth and seventh of the tournament, gave Mbappe the Golden Boot title over Messi.

But Messi, at long last, has the title that matters most: World Cup champion.

