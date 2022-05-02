Argentina’s Largest Private Bank Launches Crypto Trading Feature

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Banco Galicia, the largest Argentinian private bank by market value, has added the option to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on its platform, the company confirmed Monday.

In its investment section, the bank added a feature for users to acquire bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), USDC and XRP, telling its customers that it is a new tool. CoinDesk verified this by logging on to the platform.

It's the latest tie-up between financial incumbents and service providers looking to bring crypto to the masses – be it PayPal tapping Paxos or NYDIG working with U.S. credit unions.

Banco Galicia's service is operated in partnership with Lirium, a Liechtenstein-based crypto solution for digital wallets and mobile banking apps, CoinDesk confirmed.

When a user asked the bank on Twitter if the service was available, Banco Galicia said yes, and added that it was adding new investment options.

Hola @pricatti. ¡Sí! Estamos sumando nuevas opciones de inversión. Si tenés alguna duda te invitamos a que nos escribas por privado. Saludos. Eugenia — Banco Galicia (@BancoGalicia) May 2, 2022

Banco Galicia belongs to Grupo Financiero Galicia, which is listed on the Buenos Aires stock exchange and on Nasdaq under the ticker GGAL.

