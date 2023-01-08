Argentina can grow above 3% while slowing inflation, Economy Minister says- Bloomberg News

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's Economy Minister Sergio Massa said that the country can grow above 3% this year while still slowing its sky-high inflation, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

“You can fight inflation and get spending in order without chilling the economy and putting forward painful adjustments,” Massa said, Bloomberg reported citing his interview with Perfil newspaper. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)