Argentina’s front-runner Milei wants closer ties with U.S. but attacks President Biden | Opinion

Argentina’s free-market firebrand Javier Milei, the front-runner in the Oct. 22 presidential election, has vowed to turn leftist-ruled Argentina into a close U.S. ally. But he may face an immediate problem: He has repeatedly attacked U.S. President Biden.

Milei, a self-described Libertarian who defeated all pollsters’ predictions and got the most votes in Argentina’s Aug. 13 primaries, is an admirer of former President Trump and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. He has said that, if elected, he will adopt the U.S. dollar as Argentina’s official currency, and make the United States and Israel his country’s closest allies.

But Milei has also said that Biden is a “socialist,” mimicking an outlandish claim by Trump that doesn’t sit well with Biden administration officials.

If Milei is elected, he would have to deal with Biden in the White House for at least 13 months, or for almost his entire term if Biden is re-elected. And I’m among those who think that there’s a better than even chance that Biden will win if his rival is Trump, a horrible human being who has been indicted four times.

In an extended interview earlier this year, Milei told me that “in my view, anybody who has a collectivist, statist profile, fits into the category of a socialist.” He added that “in that sense, the (U.S.) Democratic Party clearly has a socialist profile.”

When I asked him if he considers Biden a socialist, he responded, “He is somebody who has a socialist profile.” Perhaps noticing my amazement at his bizarre assertion, he added, “a moderate socialist. But a socialist.”

Granted, candidates all over the world make wacky statements that they later take back once they are elected. And often, the leaders who were insulted by them look the other way, in the interest of maintaining good relations.

But it took Bolsonaro 2 1/2 years to get a private meeting with Biden after the Brazilian leader supported Trump and criticized Biden during his campaign. Bolsonaro didn’t get to talk to Biden until the two leaders held a private meeting on June 9, 2022, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

Story continues

If Milei wins in Argentina, it’s hard to believe that Biden would invite him to the White House anytime soon, and draw public attention to a foreign leader who supports Trump.

In addition to dollarizing the economy to bring down Argentina’s annual 140% inflation rate — a complex task given Argentina’s low foreign currency reserves — Milei would need the Biden administration’s help to negotiate his country’s $44 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund, and to seek better U.S.-Argentine trade agreements.

But Benjamin Gedan, director for Latin America of the Wilson Center, a Washington, D.C., think tank, notes that Biden is a master at turning the other cheek when insulted by Latin American leaders.

“I don’t think the relationship would be openly hostile, because Biden clearly has enough foreign policy challenges to be willing to pick new fights in Latin America,” Gedan told me. “But an Oval Office meeting wouldn’t be likely in the short term.”

Even before trying to mend fences with Biden, Milei should try to win over his country’s business community. While most business leaders agree with Milei’s free market ideas, many fear that a Milei government would bring about greater instability.

Milei is a one-man media phenomenon who doesn’t have a well-established political party and would not have a majority in congress, if elected. The country’s powerful Peronist unions would most likely take to the streets to protest his plans from the start.

For Argentina to get out of its chronic economic crises with or without Milei, the country would need a long-term deal among its biggest political parties, something like Spain’s 1977 Moncloa accords. Under those agreements, Spain’s political parties and unions agreed on a few basic policies to curb inflation, pursue sound economic policies and protect democracy.

Such a deal is not in the cards in Argentina right now, but it may be the country’s only way to win investors’ trust, and get the investments it needs to revamp its economy. In the meantime, Milei would do himself a big favor by keeping from attacking the president of the country he wants to be best friends with.

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” TV show on Sundays at 9 pm E.T. on CNN en Español. Blog: www.andresoppenheimer.com