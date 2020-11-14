Argentina escalates border security after tip about explosives

By Lucila Sigal

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina said on Saturday it would tighten security at its border with Paraguay after its embassy in the United Kingdom received an anonymous tip alerting authorities to the possiblity of bomb-making materials entering across its northern border.

The tip warned of a person seeking to ship ammonium nitrate from Paraguay to Argentina "for a bomb with a Jewish objective," the country´s Security Ministry said in a statement.

Authorities said they had launched an investigation to identify the individual cited in the tip.

More than 100 people were killed in two attacks in Argentina in the 1990s. In 1992, the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires was attacked with a car bomb, killing 29 people.

Two years later, an explosives-laden truck blew up outside the AMIA Jewish community center, killing 85 people.

Argentina has the largest Jewish population in Latin America.





(Reporting by Lucila Sigal, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by David Gregorio)