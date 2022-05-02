Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) investors are sitting on a loss of 40% if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) share price slid 42% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 3.0%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Argentex Group because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Argentex Group had to report a 15% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 42% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 3.0% in the last year, Argentex Group shareholders might be miffed that they lost 40% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 11%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Argentex Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

