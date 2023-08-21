Argan (NYSE:AGX) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. Having said that, after a brief look, Argan (NYSE:AGX) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Argan:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$36m ÷ (US$476m - US$192m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Therefore, Argan has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Construction industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Argan compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Argan's ROCE Trending?

The trend of returns that Argan is generating are raising some concerns. The company used to generate 23% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 21% over that same period. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Argan has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 40%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Argan is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 18% in the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

