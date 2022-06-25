Argan (NYSE:AGX) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) will pay a dividend of US$0.25 on the 29th of July. This makes the dividend yield 2.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Argan's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Argan's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 24.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Argan Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.60 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Argan's EPS has fallen by approximately 14% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Argan is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Argan that you should be aware of before investing. Is Argan not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

