Aretha Franklin's sons clash over whether her 'will' found under a sofa cushion is valid

Kecalf Franklin, a son of music superstar Aretha Franklin

Two sons of Aretha Franklin gave evidence in court as they clashed over whether a document found in a notebook under a sofa cushion was in fact the Queen of Soul’s final wishes.

It was the latest stage in a long-running family drama that began after Franklin died from pancreatic cancer in 2018 at age 76 without a formal typewritten will.

Late on Monday, Ted White II, 60, Franklin’s son who played guitar during her performances, told a court in Detroit that a 2010 document, found in a locked desk drawer at her home, should be recognised as the will.

Mr White told a six-person jury: “With all the time I spent working with her administratively, every other document that she ever signed was something that was done conventionally and legally.”

The document had been notarised and repeatedly signed by Franklin, and Mr White said she always used a lawyer for something official.

Ted White II, a son of Aretha Franklin

But Franklin’s youngest son, Kecalf Franklin, 53, told the court a later 2014 document should be recognised as the will under Michigan law.

It was found in a spiral notebook under a cushion on a sofa after her death.

Kecalf Franklin told the probate court it “doesn’t strike me as odd” for his mother’s documents to be found on the sofa.

Asked where the singer would read her post, sign documents, and even sleep, Mr Franklin repeatedly responded: “On the couch.”

He said the area around the sofa would be untidy with “a lot of papers around”.

Craig Smith, a lawyer for Edward, another son, said he also backed the 2014 document.

Mr Smith told the court: “Edward believes this 2014 document represents her most current wishes and thus should be honoured.”

The 2014 document was dated and signed “A. Franklin” accompanied by a smiley face inside the first initial.

That was how the singer usually signed her name, and the jury was shown a similar signature made in concrete at a museum in Detroit.

Four large posters showing pages from the 2014 document were presented to the jury.

The spiral notebook found on the sofa also contained doodles.

Both the 2010 and 2014 documents indicated that Franklin’s four sons would share income from music and copyrights.

But the 2014 version crossed out Mr White’s name as executor of the estate and named Kecalf Franklin in his place.

It said Kecalf Franklin and his three children should get the singer’s main home, which was valued at $1.1 million when she died.

Aretha Franklin

Franklin’s estate was valued at $18 million shortly after her death.

A lawyer for Mr White said the 2010 document had been signed on all 11 pages, and the 2014 document only once.

Both documents were found at the same time by a niece, Sabrina Owens, who initially managed the estate.

Ms Owens did not appear in court but her testimony from a formal interview was read aloud.

She explained how she searched the singer’s house for records.

Ms Owens said: “She would use the kitchen and living room, that was about it.

“So when I got to the sofa, I lifted up that far right cushion and there was notebooks there.”

Probate court Judge Jennifer Callaghan said the only task for the six jurors was to decide whether the 2014 document should be accepted as a valid will.

The singer’s three grandchildren were also in court. They are the children of Kecalf Franklin.

Closing arguments were expected to take place on Tuesday.

