Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter, Age 15, Auditions For ‘American Idol’ — Watch

In what might be one of the biggest audition shockers in American Idol history, fifteen-year-old hopeful Grace Franklin walked out before the judges and revealed that she was the granddaughter of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

After an initial attempt with a rendition of “Killing Me Softly” that judge Luke Bryan called “a little sleepy,” Katy Perry asked Franklin if she had anything else she could sing.

More from Deadline

That turned out to be one of her legendary grandmother’s classic tunes, “Ain’t No Way.”

The clip also features the 15-year-old recalling her relationship with her grandmother.

“I don’t think I could fully grasp the fact that she was famous worldwide,” she said. “Because to me she was always grandma…I was really close to my grandma. I got to see her all the time. I got to travel with her a lot.”

Aretha Franklin died at age 76 in 2018.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.