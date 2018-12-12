Arendz wins gold, fellow Canadian McKeever takes silver at IPC Nordic WCup stop

VUOKATTI, Finland — Mark Arendz won a gold medal in the men's standing division while fellow Canadian Brian McKeever took silver in the men's visually impaired category Wednesday at the opening event of the IPC Nordic World Cup circuit.

Arendz, from Springton, P.E.I., won his first ever IPC World Cup cross-country race, completing the 10-kilometre circuit in a time of 27 minutes 2.4 seconds. Arendz picked up from where he left off last season, when he won gold, silver and bronze at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea before being named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.

"This was a fantastic way to kick off the new season," Arendz said. "I've had some historical moments here in Vuokatti. I competed in my first World Cup race here, had my first World Cup biathlon victory here and now my first cross-country ski victory."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McKeever, from Canmore, Alta., finished second in the men's 10-kilometre visually impaired race in 27:35.1, behind Swedish skier Sebastian Modin's time of 26:05.7.

"I just didn't have anything today," said McKeever, who skied without injured guide Graham Nishikawa. "But even if I was fast today, I wouldn't have beaten him. Sebastian was impressive today."

The World Cup stop continues Thursday with the short-distance cross-country ski race.

The Canadian Press