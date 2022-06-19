Arenado's HR, 3 RBIs lift Cardinals over Red Sox 11-2

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill celebrates after his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    1/6

    Cardinals Red Sox Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill celebrates after his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    2/6

    Cardinals Red Sox Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols comes up to bat during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. Pujols struck out on a foul tip. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    3/6

    Cardinals Red Sox Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols comes up to bat during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. Pujols struck out on a foul tip. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero stands in front of the scoreboard during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    4/6

    Cardinals Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero stands in front of the scoreboard during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman (16) is congratulated for his solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    5/6

    Cardinals Red Sox Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman (16) is congratulated for his solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Red Sox's Kutter Crawford, left, looks to the outfield after giving up a solo home run to St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, back right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    6/6

    Cardinals Red Sox Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Kutter Crawford, left, looks to the outfield after giving up a solo home run to St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, back right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill celebrates after his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols comes up to bat during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. Pujols struck out on a foul tip. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero stands in front of the scoreboard during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman (16) is congratulated for his solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox's Kutter Crawford, left, looks to the outfield after giving up a solo home run to St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, back right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEN POWTAK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Red Sox
    Boston Red Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • St. Louis Cardinals
    St. Louis Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Paul Goldschmidt
    Paul Goldschmidt
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tommy Edman
    Tommy Edman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • David Ortiz
    David Ortiz
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Cora
    Alex Cora
    Puerto Rican baseball player and manager
  • Albert Pujols
    Albert Pujols
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BOSTON (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster in the first inning and the St. Louis Cardinals broke it open with a six-run sixth in an 11-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

Nolan Gorman and Tyler O’Neill both had a solo shot for the Cardinals, who rebounded after losing the opener of the three-game series. Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman each had a two-run single during the big inning.

With recently elected Hall of Famer and 2013 World Series MVP David Ortiz seated in the first row next to Boston’s dugout for the first five innings, the Red Sox lost for just the fourth time in 16 games.

It snapped the Cardinals’ five-game losing streak in Fenway Park — including the final game when Boston won the ’13 Series — and was their first win here since Game 2 on Oct. 24, 2013.

Neil Diamond made a rare appearance to sing “Sweet Caroline” — a staple song in the middle of the eighth at Fenway.

Dakota Hudson (5-3) held Boston to two runs in five innings.

Arenado homered into the first row of seats against Kutter Crawford (1-2). Gorman and O’Neill each hit theirs into the center-field bleachers.

Big Papi wasn’t around during St. Louis’ game-breaking inning when O’Neill homered, and Goldschmidt and Edman collected their hits along with an RBI single by Arenado.

Ortiz was part of a pregame presentation for Cardinals star Albert Pujols, who announced he’s retiring at the end of the season. Big Papi presented him with a No. 5 from the manually operated Monster scoreboard.

Pujols got a nice hand when he came up to pinch-hit in the eighth before striking out.

Coming off five shutout innings for his first big-league victory in his previous start, Crawford gave up four runs in four innings.

FENWAY FUN

There was a large contingent of Cardinals’ fans — who broke into chants of “Let’s Go Cardinals!” — that made the trip, with the club making just its second regular season visit to Fenway in 14 years and first since 2017.

“I think this is one of those spots you look forward to coming to,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said.

MINOR DEAL

The Red Sox acquired 28-year-old right-handed reliever James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations. He made 20 relief appearances for the Phillies this season, posting an 8.31 ERA.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Corey Dickerson (strained left calf) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. “Needs the calf to respond properly,” Marmol said before the game. “(He) felt it a little bit in his last time out.”

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said lefty Chris Sale, who threw a two-inning simulated game off the Fenway mound Thursday, will do another Monday. “The goal is stretch him out as a starter,” Cora said. “Arm looks great, best I’ve seen him in a while.” ... Cora also gave updates on three other pitchers: LHP Josh Tayor (lower back strain) threw two innings from the mound, LHP James Paxton (recovering Tommy John surgery) and RHP Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation) each threw in the bullpen.

UP NEXT

RHP Andre Pallante (2-1, 1.46 ERA) is set to come out of the bullpen and start for the Cardinals in Sunday’s series finale. RHP Nick Pivetta (6-5, 3.50) looks to continue his recent hot stretch for the Red Sox. He’s 6-1 with a 1.83 ERA in his last eight starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Jon Cooper: Lightning focused on bigger picture after Game 1 loss

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper says his team is focused on the bigger challenge of winning a seven-game series to lift the Stanley Cup rather than dwelling on stumbling out of the gate in Game 1.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Jordyn Huitema leaves PSG, joins NWSL's OL Reign with fellow Canadian Quinn

    Jordyn Huitema will now be playing closer to home. The Canadian women's national team forward joins the NWSL's OL Reign, leaving Paris St. Germain after three seasons. OL Reign, based in Seattle, is owned by France's Olympique Lyonnais and is the closest women's professional soccer team to Huitema's hometown of Chilliwack, B.C. The 21-year-old made 73 appearances with PSG over her three seasons, scoring nine goals and helping her club win the Coupe de France and Division 1 Féminine. "I'm really