Arenado's error helps Mets stun Cards 5-2 with 5 in 9th

  New York Mets' Dominic Smith is safe at first for a single as St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) is late to the bag during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. The Mets' Travis Jankowski and Jeff McNeil scored on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    New York Mets' Dominic Smith is safe at first for a single as St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) is late to the bag during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. The Mets' Travis Jankowski and Jeff McNeil scored on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) is congratulated by teammate Dominic Smith (2) after hitting a two-run home run as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner, right, stands at the plate during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) is congratulated by teammate Dominic Smith (2) after hitting a two-run home run as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner, right, stands at the plate during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  CORRECTS TO METS' JEFF MCNEIL NOT TRAVIS JANKOWSKI - New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    CORRECTS TO METS' JEFF MCNEIL NOT TRAVIS JANKOWSKI - New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso falls against netting as he catches a foul ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt for an out during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso falls against netting as he catches a foul ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt for an out during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill watches his two-run single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill watches his two-run single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) celebrates as he scores during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) celebrates as he scores during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) celebrates as he scores past New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido and home plate umpire Alan Porter (64) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) celebrates as he scores past New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido and home plate umpire Alan Porter (64) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
WARREN MAYES
4 min read
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith hustled for an infield single that drove in two pivotal runs, and the New York Mets capitalized on an uncharacteristic error by Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to rally for five unearned runs with two outs in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

After the hit by Smith gave New York the lead, Brandon Nimmo capped the outburst with a two-run homer.

Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings of two-hit ball in a scoreless duel with Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. A two-run single by Tyler O'Neill off Trevor May (1-0) put St. Louis ahead in the eighth.

New York was down to its final strike when Mark Canha hit a grounder to third. Arenado, awarded a Gold Glove in each of his nine major league seasons, fielded the ball cleanly behind the bag but took his time making an off-balance throw to first.

The ball sailed high for an error that allowed Eduardo Escobar to score from second, making it 2-1. Canha was credited with an infield single.

Jeff McNeil doubled, sending pinch-runner Travis Jankowski to third, and Smith hit a sharp one-hopper that was snagged by sprawling first baseman Paul Goldschmidt behind the bag.

But closer Giovanny Gallegos (0-1) was late covering first, and Smith beat him to the bag with a headfirst dive. McNeil never stopped coming around third and slid in safely at the plate ahead of Gallegos' throw, giving the fired-up Mets a 3-2 lead.

Nimmo then lofted the first pitch from lefty reliever T.J. McFarland over the fence in the right-field corner.

Edwin Díaz got three outs for his second save, rebounding after he gave up a tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning Friday night at Arizona.

May has been scored upon in four of his six outings this season.

Pitching in his hometown, Scherzer reached double digits in strikeouts for the 106th time — which ranks fifth on the career chart. In his first season with the Mets since signing a $130 million, three-year contract, the three-time Cy Young Award winner has 33 strikeouts and eight walks in 25 innings.

Mikolas also pitched seven shutout innings in his fourth start of the season. He scattered four hits and walked one. The right-hander has allowed just one earned run in his last three starts covering 20 2/3 innings.

OUCH!

Canha was hit by a pitch in the second. The Mets have been hit by 15 pitches this year, which leads the majors.

ROSTER MOVES

Mets: RHP Adonis Medina was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and RHP Yoan López was recalled. In his last outing, Medina struck out the side in a perfect eighth inning Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Cardinals: Recalled INF Brendan Donovan from Triple-A Memphis and optioned OF Lars Nootbaar to their top farm club.

TAKE A BREATHER

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong received his second of two scheduled days off. The 28-year-old DeJong is stuck in an 0-for-11 slump with five strikeouts in that span. He finished the recent road trip with just two hits in 21 at-bats. In 12 games this season, DeJong is hitting .139. He had a solid spring training, batting .435 (10 for 23) with two home runs in Grapefruit League play. Edmundo Sosa started Sunday in Cincinnati and Monday against the Mets.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder bursitis) threw about 65 pitches in a simulated game Monday afternoon. If there are no complications, Walker likely will return to the rotation Saturday against Philadelphia. He left his season debut early on April 11 and has not appeared in a game since. ... After the game, the Mets said injured ace Jacob deGrom had an MRI and CT scan that “revealed considerable healing of the stress reaction on his scapula.” The two-time Cy Young Award winner was cleared to begin “loading and strengthening” of his right shoulder and will undergo another MRI in about three weeks. He is expected to be sidelined until at least June.

Cardinals: Team president John Mozeliak said RHP Jack Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) continues to make progress in his rehabilitation process. “It’s just something we’re going to have to be patient with, and fingers crossed that he’s going to be a key contributor to this rotation,” Mozeliak said.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Chris Bassitt (2-1, 3.00 ERA) pitched six innings in his last outing against San Francisco. In his only other start against the Cardinals, he gave up three runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings on June 25, 2019.

Cardinals: RHP Jordan Hicks (1-1, 1.29) will make his sixth career appearance and first start against the Mets. Has converted two saves in three chances versus New York. Hicks made his first major league start last Thursday at Miami, striking out three in a career-high three innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

