Arenado buzzed, frustrated Mets brawl with Cardinals in loss

  • Benches clear during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    1/12

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    Benches clear during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, argues with umpire crew chief Mark Wegner after being ejected during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    2/12

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, argues with umpire crew chief Mark Wegner after being ejected during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, and New York Mets' Tomas Nido hold each other back as benches clear during as scuffle between the teams in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    3/12

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, and New York Mets' Tomas Nido hold each other back as benches clear during as scuffle between the teams in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) scuffles with New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido as home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak, center, watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Arenado was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    4/12

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) scuffles with New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido as home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak, center, watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Arenado was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp, rear, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    5/12

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    New York Mets' Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp, rear, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) and Alonso's jersey is grabbed by Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera, left, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    6/12

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    New York Mets' Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) and Alonso's jersey is grabbed by Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera, left, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Mets' J.D. Davis doubles over after being hit by a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Davis left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    7/12

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    New York Mets' J.D. Davis doubles over after being hit by a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Davis left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets' Mark Canha, front, is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman while trying to stretch a single into a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    8/12

    APTOPIX Mets Cardinals Baseball

    New York Mets' Mark Canha, front, is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman while trying to stretch a single into a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez holds a ball behind his back as he prepares his windup during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    9/12

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    New York Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez holds a ball behind his back as he prepares his windup during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, and Corey Dickerson (25) celebrate after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    10/12

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, and Corey Dickerson (25) celebrate after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa is hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    11/12

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa is hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    12/12

    Mets Cardinals Baseball

    New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Benches clear during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, argues with umpire crew chief Mark Wegner after being ejected during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, and New York Mets' Tomas Nido hold each other back as benches clear during as scuffle between the teams in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) scuffles with New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido as home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak, center, watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Arenado was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New York Mets' Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp, rear, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New York Mets' Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) and Alonso's jersey is grabbed by Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera, left, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New York Mets' J.D. Davis doubles over after being hit by a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Davis left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New York Mets' Mark Canha, front, is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman while trying to stretch a single into a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New York Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez holds a ball behind his back as he prepares his windup during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, and Corey Dickerson (25) celebrate after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa is hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE HARRIS
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • St. Louis Cardinals
    St. Louis Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New York Mets
    New York Mets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nolan Arenado
    Nolan Arenado
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stubby Clapp
    Canadian baseball player

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The New York Mets' hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when reliever Yoan Lopez threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado's head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado's ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals' 10-5 victory.

Arenado reached four times and drove in three runs before the incident in the eighth inning.

Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Génesis Cabrera, the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season — including three Tuesday night against St. Louis.

Lopez zipped a 94 mph fastball near Arenado's head, and Arenado began yelling for Lopez to “do it again.” The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate.

Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp tackled Mets star Pete Alonso near the center of the melee. Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright later walked over to Alonso to ask if he was all right.

Clapp was ejected along with Arenado, but Lopez remained in the game.

Lopez was high-fived by several teammates when he returned to the dugout after the inning.

Mets manager Buck Showalter denied after the game that New York felt the need to send a message about the plunkings and said Lopez's pitch wasn't intentional.

Showalter also said X-rays on Davis' foot were negative, but he'd need further evaluation.

The Mets have been furious by a spate of hit batters, and pitcher Chris Bassitt blamed it largely on inconsistencies in baseballs provided by the league a year after Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of illegal sticky substances by pitchers.

“MLB is always concerned about keeping hitters safe from dangerous pitches," a league spokesman said in a statement Wednesday. "We closely analyze trends in the game and have active conversations with our players and coaches to address concerns.

"Through April 26, leaguewide statistics show hit-by-pitch rates and wild pitch rates are down relative to previous seasons. However, one club has been hit more than twice as often as the league average so far in 2022, which is something we will continue to monitor.”

Dylan Carlson’s two-run triple capped a five-run fourth inning. The Cardinals scored two more runs during the outburst than they had the previous three games combined.

Jake Woodford (1-0) allowed a run in two-plus innings of relief as St. Louis snapped a season-high three-game losing streak.

Cardinals starter Steven Matz needed a season-high 97 pitches to get through just four innings. He gave up four runs and struck out six.

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco (1-1) gave up a season-high eight runs, seven earned, in a season-low 3 2/3 innings as the Mets had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Tomás Nido and Brandon Nimmo had back-to-back, two run doubles to stake the Mets to a 4-1 lead in the second, but Carrasco couldn’t make it stand.

Arenado’s two-run single in the third cut the Mets’ lead to one and Tommy Edman had an RBI double to get the fourth-inning rally started as the Cardinals took an 8-4 lead.

The Cardinals took advantage of Francisco Lindor's error that allowed Tyler O’Neill to reach in the first. Dickerson singled home O’Neill to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead.

NO RUNNING ALLOWED

The Mets lost two baserunners attempting to take an extra base in the sixth. Mark Canha was thrown out trying to stretch a leadoff single into a double and Luis Guillorme was thrown out at third on a perfect throw by Carlson to end the inning after doubling to center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Jordan Hicks had a right wrist contusion examined. Hicks left Tuesday’s game in the third inning after being struck on the right wrist by Dominic Smith's line drive in the second.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.35 ERA) will kick off a six-game homestand Friday night with the first of three against the Phillies and RHP Aaron Nola (1-2, 3.74 ERA). New York has won each of Megill’s last four starts, a career high.

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (1-1, 3.95 ERA) starts the first of a four-game series Thursday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks and RHP Humberto Castellanos (1-0, 3.00 ERA). Hudson threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his last start Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.