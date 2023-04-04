Arena upgrades coming for Wheatley arena

Wheatley's aging arena may be getting some much-needed love.

At a recent meeting, Chatham-Kent council approved a plan to investigate revamping the structure and to make it more accessible.

The successful motion was made by West Kent Coun. Lauren Anderson, who pointed out that due to the aftermath of the Wheatley explosion, the Wheatley Area Recreation Complex is now the only space large enough for members of the community to gather.

The blast led to the closure of the Wheatley Legion Hall and The Car Barn Hall, two popular meeting places. The arena ended up being the focal point for the community to meet and shelter after problematic gas leaks and the August 2021 explosion."

According to Anderson, there's been a lot of "unsettling news" for the people of Wheatley, after hearing of the municipality's plans to purchase the legion building and the Car Barn.

The councillor said she spoke to members of the legion who told her they would "love to utilize" the arena but "90 per cent" of their people can't walk up the stairs to get to the second-floor space. There is no elevator.

Plus, Anderson said the arena has no wheel chair access or raised areas where people in wheelchairs can see the ice surface.

"I think this is the year 2023 and I think that providing a space that is accessible to everyone is important," Anderson said.

"As far as it goes for Wheatley and the citizens of Wheatley, we need a place to gather that everyone can gather at. I think this is the best way to do it."

However, some councillors voiced concern the Wheatley arena isn't the only one that needs upgrading.

South Kent Coun. Anthony Ceccacci said that while he didn't disagree with Anderson's comments, he wondered how the Wheatley upgrades would fit into the municipality's capital plan, noting C-K arenas are facing issues across the board.

Chatham Coun. Brock McGregor said he too is concerned how spending would affect the asset management plan.

Story continues

"I'm a little bit worried about the precedent of kicking one to the front of the line before we get to the capital project," McGregor told council.

However, Anderson said that all of the other communities with arenas that need upgrades have alterative meeting spaces but Wheatley does not.

"I would never go out and ask for something that would be putting us above anyone else," she said. "This is an olive branch per se, this town needs something, to have a space where we can gather and be proud of."

Chatham Coun. Alysson Storey said that while the municipality should treat all arenas equally, Chatham-Kent should support "an exception" for Wheatley due to the serious disaster the community faced.

Chatham councillor Michael Bondy agreed in light of the fact "their downtown blew up.

"As a municipality, we can do them the favour for what they've gone through this last year or so.

"I'm more than comfortable with it...I think it's a great idea."

Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chatham Voice