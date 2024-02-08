We Aren’t Kidding – These Are The Most Historic Mercedes Models We’ve Ever Seen.

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Vintage and antique Mercedes autos might be the unsung heroes of the car world. We all love to freak out about Duesenbergs, Ferraris, and Alfa Romeos (pick your poison), but Mercedes-Benz has always made some of the most stunning coaches and purpose-driven machines out there.

Right now, there is a trio that we can’t help but mention about to come up for sale at Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island Auctions from February 29th to March 1st. We won’t try and convince you any more that you’ve been sleeping on Mercedes models. We’ll just let the cars speak for themselves. Of course, you can also register to bid on them here, or peruse the rest of the auction catalogue as well.

Wow, we cannot stop talking about this car. It’s probably the most special Mercedes ever. Just look at it. There were only 5 ever made, and this one has been on display in a museum in England for 121 years. Yes, you read that right. It has been owned for 121 years in the same family.

What you might not initially guess on first impression is that its engine is built like a racecar. It is actually considered the very first supercar, acting as the basis of Mercedes’ cutting-edge technology in their winning Grand Prix cars. It was designed by Wilhelm Maybach and produced by Daimler Motoren Gellschaft (DMG), powered by a 9.25 E-head inline 4-cylinder engine, capable of reaching top speeds of 80mph – making it the fastest production car in the world at the turn of the 20th century.

With a low center of gravity, a gated H-pattern 4-speed gearbox, and dual-chain drive, it dominated the world of racing. Essentially, it would be stripped down to the bare chassis for racing, with the beautiful ‘Roi des Belges’ coachwork added back on for road-motoring. It remains highly original since its first owner, Alfred Harmsworth, or Viscount Northcliffe, founded The Daily Mail, The Daily Mirror, and acquired other major British newspapers as well. This stunning car has been waiting in a museum to come up for auction for the first time in its entire life, and we are so, so jealous of whoever gets to own it next.

You simply cannot have a discussion about iconic Mercedes models without the 300 SL Roadster, duh. Famous for a reason, this car has both gorgeous lines and raw power behind it. This one happens to be extremely rare – we’re talking fewer than thirty of the Rudge-wheel variation were ever made. The Rudge wheels were more common on Gullwings (we’ll get there in a second) and made early-production Roadsters especially sporting.

This particular chassis notably was owned by a world-record-holding hydroplane racer who kept it in his family for 54 years. The car underwent an over-1000-hour restoration to reveal the beautiful original silver finish to complement the car’s original factory interior. And if you’re fond of the mechanical stuff, the car’s engine, gearbox, suspension, rear end, brakes, and fuel-injection pump also got some love. These overhauls also included balancing and blueprinting the 300 SL’s engine to make it as vibration-free as possible. The car even has the 1963 license plates, original luggage, original registrations, and the rarely-seen factory 300 SL Bord Ersatzteile Sortiment, or “On-Board Spare Parts Collection.” With extensive documentation and exceptionally original interiors, this car is an incredible piece of motoring history, and looks pretty good being it.

We’ve never met a Gullwing we didn’t like. They just simply have to be one of the most creative, beautiful designs ever made. Timeless. Equally a favorite among design nerds and competitive drivers, only 1,400 examples of the Gullwing were built for the public. This one was first owned by a doctor in San Francisco, who maintained detailed notes of the car’s fastidious services and factory parts.

Fitting for the always-fabulous Gullwing, this car has remained in California for its entire life, with just two owners from new. It retains its matching numbers 2,996 CC SOHC inline 6-cylinder engine and 4-speed manual gearbox, as well as its original colors per factory build record. In 1986, the Gullwing was repainted in its original DB50 White, beautifully complimenting the original Karl Baisch fitted luggage and original steering wheel and road wheels. The car has never been offered for public sale, and is one of the best examples of this stunning make you could possibly find.

This glorious Mercedes trifecta will shortly be available at Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island Auctions. In the meantime, you can learn more through the Gooding & Company online catalogue or register to bid if you’re ready to sign for these beautiful cars already.

