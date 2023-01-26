Southern Ontario digging out after winter storm, snow still falling in eastern parts

Much of southern Ontario is cleaning up from a major winter storm, while snow remains in the forecast for parts of eastern Ontario.

Ottawa and much of eastern Ontario are under snowfall warnings today, with most regions expected to be digging out from under as much as 20 centimetres of snow by the time the storm ends later in the afternoon.

The blast of winter weather prompted many public and Catholic school boards to cancel buses, including those in Toronto, Ottawa, York Region, Peel Region, Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County and at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, but schools were open.

Ottawa International Airport has cancelled some flights today, while Toronto's Pearson International Airport is warning travellers to check their flight status before heading out.

The Toronto Transit Commission says all its service routes are experiencing general delays related to inclement weather, while GO Transit, which serves the Greater Golden Horseshoe, says it has cancelled some buses.

In Ottawa, OC Transpo says it's making service adjustments as well.

The storm that hit Ontario on Wednesday disrupted travel plans for thousands after Toronto's Pearson International Airport reported 25 per cent of its departures and 26 per cent of its arrivals were cancelled. The situation had improved significantly by Thursday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2023.

The Canadian Press