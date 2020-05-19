Are you buying into a fantasy bounce-back for Odell Beckham Jr. and the Browns in 2020?

If you played fantasy football in 2019, then you were probably expecting big things from Cleveland Browns before you even started drafting.

Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry. Not to mention Kareem Hunt and David Njoku.

The hype train was going at full-speed. Now that we’re in 2020, however, the buzz has come to a halt.

There were a plethora of reasons why the Browns’ offensive stars failed to live up to expectations: injuries, coaching and a lack of player development among them.

With all that said, however, are we writing off the Browns too soon? Is a bounce-back in the works for 2020?

Scott Pianowski and Matt Harmon discuss Cleveland’s potential for a bounce-back season in the video above.

Matt doesn’t waste any time — he’s buying in. Scott also sees a possible bounce back, especially since the value is right when it comes to ADP. Currently, here’s how the Browns’ top fantasy assets fall in Yahoo ADP:

Nick Chubb - 14.2

Odell Beckham Jr - 30.6

Jarvis Landry - 96.3

Austin Hooper - 80.3

Baker Mayfield - 125.9

There’s a LOT of upside there, with prices that are easy to swallow compared to their 2019 draft slots.

Matt also reminds us of the addition of new Browns coach, Kevin Stefanski, whose system had a lot of success in Minnesota. Don’t be surprised if most (if not all) of Clevelands’ fantasy viable players out-perform their draft price.