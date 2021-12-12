Are the Browns a bad good team, or a good bad team?

Are the Cleveland Browns a good team with a few off weeks, or a bad team that sometimes comes up big? Sunday's 24-22 victory over the Ravens gave plenty of evidence for both arguments.

A bad team wouldn't have hung 24 points in the first half on Baltimore. A good team wouldn't have gone ice-cold in the second half and allowed Baltimore back into the game right up to the final play. So which is it, Cleveland?

One of the season's most on-brand stats is that the Browns have alternated wins and losses for nearly two months, ever since mid-October. Every time this team starts to develop one identity, it undercuts itself the very next week ... or, in the case of Sunday, the very next half.

Cleveland owned the first half, in part because an injury to Lamar Jackson on the first play of the second quarter. But credit to Baker Mayfield, too, who navigated multiple Cleveland drives, including a pretty touchdown pass that marked Jarvis Landry's first trip to the end zone this season.

Mayfield, who needed the bye week as badly as anyone this season, finished with a respectable line, 22 of 32 for 190 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. But midway through the third, he took a hard sack and left the game briefly, surrendering to Case Keenum. Mayfield was spotted on the sidelines anxious to return to the game, and soon enough he did. Precision and decisionmaking may be issues with Mayfield, but toughness never is.

Coming off a bye, and with all of the AFC North above them, this was a game Cleveland had to win. The Browns are now 7-6, while the Ravens fall to 8-5, with Cincinnati and Pittsburgh right in among them. It's still anyone's division, but the Browns will need to quit that whole on-off routine if they want to claim it for their own.

The Browns have four games remaining, at home against Vegas, on the road against Green Bay and Pittsburgh, and at home against Cincinnati to close out the regular season. Cleveland likely has to win at least three of those, and both of the divisional games, to give themselves a realistic chance to make the playoffs in the crowded AFC. Will they pull it off? Who knows?

Story continues

Baker Mayfield, agent of chaos. (Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports)

_____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.