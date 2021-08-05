ARDX ALERT - Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

On July 19, 2021, the Company announced that 'it received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') on July 13, 2021, stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the Company's New Drug Application ('NDA') for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease ('CKD') on dialysis, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.' The Company further announced that it requested a meeting to discuss the deficiencies identified by the FDA and was notified that the request was denied. The price of Ardelyx stock fell during after-hours trading following the announcement.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 28, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options in Ardelyx, Inc. and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

