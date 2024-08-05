Ardie Savea to captain All Blacks against Argentina

New Zealand's Ardie Savea, right, scores a try against England during their rugby union test match in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday July 6, 2024. (Steve McArthur/Photosport via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks in Rugby Championship tests against Argentina over the next two weekends, taking over from Scott Barrett who is recovering from a finger injury.

The All Blacks confirmed on Monday that Barrett will not be available for the tests at Wellington on Saturday and Auckland on Aug. 17 after having surgery on a finger injured in the recent test against Fiji in San Diego.

Jordie Barrett and Codie Taylor have been named vice-captains.

New Zealand also has called in Blues flyhalf Harry Plummer as cover while Stephen Perofeta recovers from a “minor niggle”.

Assistant coach Jason Ryan said Plummer “has been really consistent with the Blues this year and he’s really grown as a player.

“The boys have got a lot of confidence in him so he’s come in and he’s been seamless.”

