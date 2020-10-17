Ardern’s Labour Party Wins NZ Polls, First Majority Since 1996

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour party secured a landslide victory in New Zealand general elections on Saturday, 17 October.

With about 87 percent of votes counted, Ardern’s party had secured 49 percent vote share while the opposition National Party slumped to 27 percent, reported BloombergQuint. The Green Party secured 7.6 percent of votes.

This is the first time a leader has reportedly achieved an absolute majority since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996. Parties over the last few years have governed through alliances.

Ardern’s ability to successfully fight the COVID-19 crisis is being attributed as one of the key reasons for her soaring popularity.

While addressing her supporters in Auckland on Saturday, 17 October, Jacinda Ardern said, “Over the next three years there is much work to do. We will build back better from the COVID crisis. We have the mandate to accelerate our response and our recovery,” reported Hindustan Times.

In a televised speech, opponent Judith Collins, who conceded defeat, said she had congratulated Ardern.

"“To Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who I have phoned, congratulations on your result because it is, I believe, an outstanding result for the Labour Party.”" - Judith Collins, as reported by AFP

After her overwhelming victory, Ardern will now be faced with the challenge of restoring economic stability in the country as it still recovers from the after-effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

