Arden Fair mall in Sacramento is getting a new fitness center. Memberships start at $10

Arden Fair in Sacramento will soon make room for another business — and this one will be built to make you sweat.

Crunch Fitness will open at 1739 Arden Way in the Market Square at Arden Fair, the former storefront of Arden Fair 4 Cinemas.

Once the 30,000-square-foot fitness center opens in August, it will be less than two miles away from the Arden Arcade location at 250 Howe Ave. Other locations are spread across the region, including in Elk Grove, Citrus Heights and Folsom.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to Crunch Fitness, the gym will have cardio, weights and machines as well as locker rooms to store your belongings and showers to freshen up after workouts.

Members will also have access to strength training circuits, group fitness and high-intensity training classes and personal trainers. Massage chairs, tanning, saunas and steam rooms will be available.

The gym wasn’t immediately available for comment.

How much is a Crunch Fitness membership?

Membership enrollment to the Arden Way location opens July 15, according to an automated voice message from Crunch Fitness.

Monthly memberships range between $9.99 and $29.99, according to its website. Once you join, you’ll pay an enrollment fee and will be billed an annual fee of up to $89 plus tax depending on the location.

Crunch Fitness offers free one-day passes online when you fill out your name, email and desired location.

Crunch Fitness is coming to the Market Square at Arden Fair in August 2023. The fitness center will set up shop at 1739 Arden Way, Sacramento.

New Crunch Fitness coming to Sacramento

Location: 1739 Arden Way

Contact: 916-913-2260

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.