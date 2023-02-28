Ardelyx Publishes First Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Ardelyx, Inc.

Report focuses on patient access and affordability, workforce wellness and training, community involvement and sound corporate governance

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, the first time the company has reported on its sustainability efforts in these areas.



“I am pleased to share our 2022 Ardelyx ESG report, which showcases the ways we have invested in our patients, employees and the communities we serve, to build a more equitable and sustainable society,” said Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx. “In recent years, we have proven our resilience as a company, as a society and as individuals, and all of us at Ardelyx are committed to continuing to adapt and grow. While we are still early in our ESG journey, I am proud of the foundation and culture within Ardelyx that embraces social consciousness and sustainability. We look forward to continuing to work with our stakeholders, with a priority towards the patients we seek to serve, to shape a better future for all.”

Highlights from Ardelyx’s ESG activities in 2022 include:

Created ArdelyxAssist™, a patient services program designed to provide a broad range of access and affordability support for patients and health care providers

Donated more than $2 million to support educational programs for healthcare providers, patients and caregivers

Donated more than eleven pallets and six truckloads of R&D supplies and equipment to non-profit STEM organizations

Sponsored the California Life Sciences Association Racial and Social Equity Initiative, a first step in a unified effort for the life sciences industry in California to do more for the under-served and under-represented

Named one of the “Deloitte Technology Fast 500™,” a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America



The ESG report details areas of the company’s ESG focus, including patient access and affordability; product quality management and safety; clinical study standards; patient advocacy and corporate giving; training and development; diversity, equity and inclusion; employee health, safety and wellness; COVID-19 response; governance and leadership; business ethics and compliance; ethical marketing; and data privacy. The comprehensive report can be found here.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx’s first approved product, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) is available in the United States and Canada. Ardelyx is developing XPHOZAH® (tenapanor), a novel product candidate for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase 3 trials. Ardelyx has a Phase 2 potassium lowering compound, RDX013, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

