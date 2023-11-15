Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shareholders have earned a 226% return over the last year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 226%. And in the last month, the share price has gained 20%. We note that Ardelyx reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 30% lower than it was three years ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Ardelyx made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Ardelyx grew its revenue by 1,390% last year. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 226% in response. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ardelyx has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 226% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ardelyx better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Ardelyx that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

