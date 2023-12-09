The Arctic town that’s twinned with Gaza – and split in two by the war

On a snowbound bridge on the edge of Tromsø in northern Norway, hangs a "Solidarity with Palestine" banner. - Stuart Nicol/Â©Stuart Nicol Photography/David Hartley

For the tourists who flock here year-round, the city of Tromsø in northern Norway feels very far from the world’s troubles. Perched amid fjords above the rim of the Arctic Circle, it offers Northern Lights tours and husky sledding in winter, and midnight sun and whale watching in summer.

Yet as visitors tour its cosy streets, full of stylish Nordic restaurants, the city likes to remind people that in lands far away, there is war and injustice. On a snowbound bridge on the edge of town, a “Solidarity with Palestine” banner hangs, while last month, the Palestinian flag flew outside city hall.

Here at 69° North, though, support for Palestine goes well beyond mere gesture politics. Since 2001, Tromsø has been twinned with Gaza City, and last year, Tromsø’s mayor, Gunnar Wilhelmsen, hosted his Hamas-appointed opposite number Yahya Al-Sarraj in his parlour at city hall.

“The aim is to promote peace, and to have cultural exchanges between our young people and those in Palestine,” says Mr Wilhelmsen, 67, a member of Tromsø’s ruling centre-Left Labour party. “We also have a very active Palestine committee that does a lot of work for Palestinians.”

Gunnar Wilhelmsen, Mayor of Tromso - Stuart Nicol/©Stuart Nicol Photography/David Hartley

The links between tranquil Tromsø and war-torn Palestine were forged in the 1970s, when the opening of its university attracted a politically-conscious influx of newcomers. Among them were doctors at the new university hospital, who began heading to Palestine as volunteer medics. But while supporters see the twinning as part of Scandinavia’s long tradition of humanitarian outreach, others have long felt uneasy about a civic partnership with a city controlled by Hamas. And in the wake of Hamas’s October 7 massacres in Israel, they want it scrapped altogether.

“I have never been comfortable with the twinning arrangement, and if we do keep it, we should form one with an Israeli city too as a goodwill gesture,” says Bjørn-Gunnar Jørgensen, leader of Tromsø’s right-wing Progress Party. “We are local politicians, whose concerns should be things like schools and health care. It is not wise for a city near the North Pole to have opinions on issues like this – the most difficult and controversial subject in the world.”

Mr Jørgensen points out that in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Tromsø ended twinning arrangements with three Russian cities. But far from doing the same with Gaza City, Mayor Wilhelmsen believes Israel’s invasion of Gaza now makes the twinning all the more important.

Recently, he has been in phone contact with Al-Sarraj for updates on the conflict, which Hamas officials claim has cost 17,000 Palestinian lives. Among them was the mayor’s journalist son Roshdi, killed in an Israeli airstrike in October. “You don’t leave your friends when they’re suffering in war,” Mr Wilhemsen says.

The Labour party says that Mr Al-Sarraj is a technocrat civil servant rather than a Hamas ideologue. Last year, though, Israel accused him of allowing city council land to be used by Hamas for launching rockets, which he denies.

Norwegian doctor Mads Gilbert - Hakon Mosvold Larsen/AFP via Getty Images

The founder of Tromsø’s partnership with Palestine is Dr Mads Gilbert, 76, a professor at Tromsø’s University Hospital and former member of Norway’s far-Left Red Party. He has received numerous plaudits for his medical work in Gaza over the years, although he makes no secret of his radicalism. He once defended the 9/11 attacks as an act “of the oppressed” (remarks he later retracted), and has often accused the Israeli military of targeting Palestinian civilians. In 2014 Israel banned him from visiting the country as a “security risk”.

Speaking from Jordan, where he is working on relief efforts for Gaza, he tells The Telegraph: “There is a clear distinction between people-to-people co-operation and political co-operation, and at the end of the day, we all need to understand each other.”

Under Dr Gilbert’s stewardship, Tromsø (population 70,000) has sent more medics to Palestine than any other city, while city hall has hosted a youth cultural programme under which thousands of Tromsø youngsters have done courses on Palestinian film, literature and art. Two Palestinian youngsters who participated in the programme have died in the recent invasion, according to Dr Peder Joakimsen, another volunteer medic and Red Party member.

“All organisations working in Gaza have to have some relationship with Hamas, it’s just a pill we swallow,” says Dr Joakimsen, who sports a red keffiyeh and sits on Tromsø’s Palestine Committee, a local solidarity group. “They’re a conservative, religious, suppressive movement and we don’t support them.”

While critics say that Tromsø is effectively conducting its own foreign policy, it is not that different from Norway’s national Labour government, which brokered the landmark Oslo peace accords in the 1990s. The current Labour prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, has offered to mediate in the current crisis, but has accused Israel of using “disproportionate” force in Gaza. Like the BBC, he has also refrained from describing Hamas as a “terrorist organisation”.

The row in Tromsø comes amid wider disagreements across Scandinavia over how to accommodate Muslim immigrants, and attitudes to Islamic militancy. While the debate in Norway is less heated than in Sweden, where gang crime in migrant areas is now a major issue, it takes place in the shadow of the 2011 massacre by Norwegian neo-Nazi Anders Breivik. He shot dead 69 people at a Labour party summer retreat on Utøya island, enraged at the party’s multiculturalist policies.

For that reason, the Labour Party argues that it needs no lectures on the horrors of terrorism. Indeed, when Tromsø city hall flew the Palestinian flag on November 29 – marking the UN-sponsored International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People – the flag was raised by Labour councillor Marta Hofsøy, who was at Utøya when Brevik attacked. She survived by escaping into the nearby lake, swimming for an hour as he raked the water with bullets.

“The Hamas attacks were a huge shock, and as someone who has experienced terrorism myself, I can really relate to the desire to strike back,” she says. “But Israel has gone far further than that (in Gaza).”

Mr Jørgensen, however, says if Tromsø really wants Israel to heed its concerns, it should show more even-handedness. The council issued no public statement when Hamas carried out its attack on October 7, although it has since condemned it in a cross-party declaration. Nor has it flown the Israeli flag to show sympathy for Israeli victims.

Mr Wilhelmsen, the mayor, says that option “had not been discussed” as there was no equivalent UN international Israeli day. Yet critics argue that city hall could have made such a gesture anyway – and that it might also have reassured Tromsø’s tiny Jewish community, which has its own history of suffering. They were all but wiped out during Norway’s occupation by the Nazis, who installed the collaborator regime of Vidkun Quisling.

Today, the sole surviving descendants of Tromsø’s Jews are Inger-Adele Caplan Southall and her mother Anne-Lise, who run Caplan’s, a local clothes store. The shop was first set up as the “Londoner Bazaar” by Anne-Lise’s grandfather Daniel, who came to Tromsø in 1910 after working in England. Despite being 75 and suffering from a stroke, he was deported to Hitler’s death camps along with his four sons. A plaque in the city centre bears their names, along with 12 other Holocaust victims.

Inger-Adele Caplan-Southall, with her mother, Anne-Lisa Caplan-Thorkildsen, in the family run lingerie shop, Tromso, Norway - ©Stuart Nicol Photography/David Hartley/Stuart Nicol

While Inger-Adele and her mother are not themselves Jewish – Daniel Caplan married a Christian – they see themselves as custodians of Tromsø’s Jewish heritage. Last year, they attended a ceremony to open a memorial at Sydspissen, a former concentration camp outside Tromsø where Jews were detained.

“When I learned about the Hamas attacks, it upset me a lot,” says Anne-Lise, now 83, who had to report to the police every day with her mother during the Nazi occupation. “I felt like my soul was back in the war again.”

Inger-Adele, 49, adds: “We’ve never really felt comfortable with the twinning with Gaza, given that it’s controlled by Hamas. While I understand the sympathy for the Palestinian people, it feels like the Hamas terror attack is being brushed over.”

Would she have liked a gesture from city hall in recognition of Tromsø‘s own history of Jewish persecution? She pauses. “If they don’t want to do it in their hearts, then it’s probably too late now.”