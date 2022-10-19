Arctic peers warn 'no return' to prewar times as Russia frozen from circumpolar talks

OTTAWA — Canada's allies are calling for a rethink in Arctic relations after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Washington's new Arctic policy calls for an increased American military presence in the Far North.

Finland says that while it needs a functioning relationship with neighbouring Russia, it is warning there will be "no return to the prewar reality."

Moscow says it is upgrading military bases to improve its search-and-rescue capacity, and argues there is no serious risk of conflict in the Arctic.

On Tuesday, Norad intercepted Russian jets near Alaska, but said it didn't see them as a provocation or a threat.

Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre says Canada needs to boost its military presence in the North, but says no conflict is imminent.

