New Arctic patrol vessel commemorates Victoria Cross recipient from Nova Scotia

Arctic patrol vessel HMCS William Hall is shown at the Irving Shipyard in Halifax on Friday. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

A naming ceremony was held for Canada's newest Arctic patrol vessel at the Irving Shipyard in Halifax on Friday.

HMCS William Hall is the first Royal Canadian Navy ship to be named for a Black Canadian.

"Bravery, perseverance and duty. These are characteristics that Petty Officer William Hall demonstrated throughout his entire military career," Defence Minister Anita Anand told the crowd gathered at the shipyard.

Hall holds the distinction of being the first Black Canadian, the first Canadian sailor and the first Nova Scotian to earn the Victoria Cross.

He received the honour after the Siege of Lucknow in India more than 160 years ago while serving in the Royal Navy.

Hall was born in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley in 1827. He was the son of former American slaves.

Anand said Hall "grew up in a time of wooden ships when many boys dreamed of travelling the world and sailing vessels."

She said he worked at the shipyard in Hantsport, building wooden ships for the merchant marine. He eventually joined the crew of a trading vessel and had travelled to ports all over the world before the age of 18.

As for the ship itself, Anand said it will be one of six used to enhance Canadian Armed Forces' capability and presence in the Arctic. It will be able to operate in ice 100 centimetres thick, allowing the navy to have "unescorted access to areas of the Arctic previously inaccessible [Royal Canadian Navy] ships."

