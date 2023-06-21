Will Arctic Monkeys’ still play at Glastonbury? Alex Turner’s laryngitis puts concert in doubt

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Arctic Monkeys fans en route to Glastonbury are beginning to worry that the gig may not happen.

There are concerns for lead singer Alex Turner’s health.

Although there are a large set of acts for people to catch at the festival, fans are hoping the Monkeys’ headline set will still go ahead.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened to Alex Turner?

The Sheffield quartet are halfway through a world tour, and following three days at London’s Emirates Stadium, were set to play Marlay Park in Dublin on Tuesday 20 June.

But the Arctics were forced to pull out of their show in Dublin after Turner was struck down with illness.

The Monkeys’ lead singer was diagnosed with laryngitis, which is a condition when your voice box or vocal cords in the throat become irritated or swollen.

Typically, it goes away by itself within 1 to 2 weeks.

Music fans who attended the final Emirates show on Sunday 18 June noticed how Turner seemed to be struggling with some of his songs, such as ‘Brainstorm’, ‘Cornerstone’ and ‘The View from the Afternoon’.

Will the band still play at Glastonbury?

At the moment, the band are still scheduled to headline Glastonbury on Friday 25th June, alongside other icons such as Elton John and Guns N' Roses.

However, those attending Glastonbury will be concerned, as the band are meant to be headlining the festival on Friday.

What have the band said?

In a statement, the band said: “We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.

“Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause all their Irish fans.

“Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.”