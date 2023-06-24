Arctic Monkeys review, Pyramid Stage, Glastonbury 2023: Glorious set from the band for every generation

Fears about Alex Turner's voice were quickly brushed aside - WIREIMAGE

Alex Turner was the best dressed man at Glastonbury, the Arctic Monkeys frontman disdaining the colourful scruffiness favoured by revellers to turn out in a lounge jacket and open neck shirt, as debonair as a young Bryan Ferry.

He was in fine voice too, worries about the laryngitis that had threatened a last minute cancellation fading as his fulsome croon filled the night air, gliding above his band’s angular riffs and slinky rhythms.

“Wow, the Monkeys are back on the Farm,” he declared, as if genuinely awed by the immense audience that had come out to see them.

It felt like the whole of Glastonbury was there, flying flags and firing flares. Avoiding his usual air of ironic detachment from the rock-star role, Turner vamped it up and threw guitar hero poses as he led his sleek band through a crowdpleasing set of wordy, dazzling hits.

And they really are a band, a tight unit with their own distinctive style and swagger, who all pull their weight. The sound was loud, crisp and separated, you could hear every instrument as they moved apart and locked together.

Matt Helder’s drums are hard and dynamic, snapping from piledriving punk to groovy funk, from jazzy pop to prog rock, sometimes in the same song. Switching between guitar and keyboards, Jamie Cook is a perfect foil to Turner’s own distinctive and nimble guitar playing, the two often setting off on long musical discursions as they charge about the stage, their guitar parts winding around each others’, whilst Andy Nicholson underpins it all with lean bass and synth lines.

There are a lot of dimensions to Turner’s songs, but somehow the band meld them together into shape-shifting belters where everything makes sense. For sure, the crowd prefers those early overloaded headcharges, like Brianstorm and I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor. Yet set closer Body Paint from latest album The Car was transformed live into a mesmerising epic that had the huge audience transfixed.

There are a lot of rumours circulating amongst fans that this band may be reaching the end of its life, exhausted after 21 years by chief songwriter Turner’s frequent artistic shifts of direction, and that they may go their separate ways after their latest (biggest and most lucrative) tour.

I’m not inclined to give that idea much credence. I saw the Arctic Monkeys last year at Reading Festival and they seemed disconnected from their audience and even their own music, but now, once again, they look like a gang and play like a band that belong together.

At the end of an absolutely storming encore of R U Mine, they stood up in a kind of adrenalinised daze, tossing instruments aside and moving about the stage like boxers at the end of a victorious bout, then slowly reconvened to tease out another ending to the song, picking their instruments back up and crashing back into the beat. It was glorious.

Arctic Monkeys are sometimes spoken of as the house band of Generation X, but this utterly compelling Glastonbury performance demonstrated that they are a band for every generation.

