Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses complete Glastonbury headliners line-up

Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses have been announced as Glastonbury’s final two headliners, joining Sir Elton John at the top of the bill.

The festival announced more than 50 other acts for its 2023 line-up on Friday with hundreds more expected to be added in the coming months.

Christine And The Queens, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Loyle Carner, Maneskin, Rudimental, Slowthai, Thundercat, Fatboy Slim and Young Fathers will also play.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens will perform during the tea time legends slot on Sunday afternoon, despite Roxy Music being heavily rumoured, the BBC said.

Arctic Monkeys, who recently released their seventh album The Car, will close the Pyramid Stage on Friday night – their third time topping the bill.

Saturday night will see US rockers Guns N’ Roses headline, after the original line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited in 2015.

Lizzo will play immediately before and has joint headline billing on the line-up poster.

However, the acts closing the Pyramid Stage throughout the festival will be all white and all male.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis told the BBC that securing Sir Elton as the festival’s closing act on the Sunday night was a “massive, massive coup”.

She added: “And he’s really up for it. He’s been on the phone with loads of brilliant ideas and he’s just fired up about it.”

The 2023 event will run from June 21 to 25.