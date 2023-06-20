Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin show ahead of Glastonbury headline slot

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Arctic Monkeys have said they are “extremely sorry” as they cancelled their upcoming show in Dublin as frontman Alex Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis.

The rock band has just performed three shows at the Emirates stadium in London from Friday to Sunday and was due to perform in Marlay Park in Dublin on Wednesday.

The group is also scheduled to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this Friday as the festival at Worthy Farm returns for a 51st year.

A statement posted to the band’s official Twitter account, read: “We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.

“Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis and, following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitable cause to all their Irish fans.”

It added that full refunds will be credited back to ticket purchasers’ accounts within the next six working days.

The group are currently on a world tour with venues in Europe, the US, Canada and Mexico lined up across the next few months.

Since the start of the year, they have performed across Australia, Asia and the UK.

Aside from the Dublin gig, they have no more shows scheduled for this week until they are due to top the bill at Glastonbury on Friday.

This will mark their third time headlining the world-famous festival having previously done so in 2007 and 2013.

Guns N’ Roses are set to be the final performers on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday while Sir Elton John will close out the festival on Sunday.