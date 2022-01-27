Arctic blast could bring coldest day in 4 years to Manatee County, weather service says

An arctic air mass headed to Florida this weekend could cause Manatee County to see its coldest day in four years , the National Weather Service in Tampa wrote.

On Jan. 18, 2018, the temperature dropped in Bradenton to a record low of 29 degrees, and a cold front expected Friday night could create the same results.

Saturday afternoon, normal low temperatures in the 50s are likely to be last throughout the day.

Saturday night to Sunday morning, widespread freezing temperatures are predicted across the state of Florida.

But next week’s forecast should bring a return of warmer weather.

A cold front on Friday/Friday night will bring cold and dry air to the region this weekend, with low temperatures Sunday morning possibly the lowest we've seen since 2018! Here's a timeline showing potential impacts. pic.twitter.com/tEGVavHXzv — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) January 26, 2022

Bradenton forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday night: A 40% chance of showers, mainly between 10pm and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

— National Weather Service Tampa as of Thursday afternoon