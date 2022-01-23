Snow squalls could lead to dangerous travel in southern Ontario on Sunday

Digital Writers
·3 min read
Snow squalls could lead to dangerous travel in southern Ontario on Sunday

It’s setting up to be a quintessentially wintry week across Ontario as several opportunities for snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air take aim at the province. Lake-effect snow squalls could lead to dangerous driving conditions across parts of southern Ontario through Sunday. A clipper arriving on Monday will bring widespread snow to the region, followed soon after by a blast of frigid air in time for midweek. More on expected snow totals and the next deep freeze, below.

DON’T MISS: Here's how to stock your vehicle's emergency kit, BEFORE you get stranded

THROUGH SUNDAY: SNOW SQUALLS MAY SNARL TRAVEL IN SOUTHERN ONTARIO

Morning lows on Saturday will dip into the negative teens across much of southern Ontario. The focus of the extreme cold will fall across cottage country and eastern Ontario, where another round of extreme cold warnings are in effect through Saturday morning.

A cold front cutting across southern Ontario will trigger light snow for the region. Snowfall totals should only amount to a few centimetres at most for much of the area.

onhighway
onhighway

Gusty winds behind the cold front will likely kick off a round of lake-effect snow along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. These snow squalls could produce narrow swaths of heavy snow through Sunday afternoon.

Snow squall warnings are in effect for parts of the Huron shores ahead of this potential.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in its warning. “Road closures are possible,” the agency added.

onsnow
onsnow

Areas along the Lake Huron shorelines may see as much as 10-20 cm of snow through Sunday, with 5-10 cm possible for communities near the lake and near Georgian Bay.

Just trace amounts of snow are likely through the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and the Golden Horseshoe.

LOOK AHEAD: MONDAY CLIPPER COULD IMPACT AFTERNOON/EVENING COMMUTE WITH DUSTING OF SNOW

Beyond, we’re looking at a persistently cold pattern across Ontario. Both daytime and nighttime temperatures will remain below seasonal into next week. Temperatures could fall into dangerously cold territory once again by mid-week.

A clipper will race across the region on Monday afternoon, generally leading to accumulations of 2-5 cm in southern Ontario, with locally higher totals possible. Timing is more of a concern than snowfall totals themselves, as the snowfall will likely affect travel during the afternoon and evening commute.

ONTIMING
ONTIMING

Another round of lake-effect snow squalls looks to accompany an additional blast of Arctic air by mid-week. Temperatures should recover somewhat as we head into next weekend.

A bigger pattern change is expected for the start of February, as the frigid weather will shift back to Western Canada and remain there for the month. While the pattern will definitely be milder than what we are seeing for the second half of January, it is possible that early February will also include some high-impact and messy storms.

"The question is whether the warmer weather can take over and give us an extended thaw or whether the Arctic air to the west will fight back and attempt to push back into the region at times –- resulting in a changeable and stormy pattern," says Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Check back for the latest forecast across Ontario.

