Arctic air to bring chilly temperatures throughout British Columbia this weekend

An Arctic air mass has settled over much of B.C. Saturday, bringing unseasonably cold temperatures to the province and leading to concern for underhoused people.

Environment Canada has issued a range of special weather statements that cover much of western and southern B.C.

Arctic air is expected to shift temperatures significantly beginning Saturday night through Monday, according to the forecaster.

In Metro Vancouver and the South Coast, Environment Canada says temperatures will drop 5 C below seasonal on Saturday night.

"Strong outflow winds are also expected through coastal valleys beginning [Saturday] morning and easing on Sunday," the forecaster says. "Gusty winds combined with cold temperatures will give low wind chill that will make it feel colder."

In the central and southern Interior, all the way from the Fraser Canyon to the Alberta border, temperatures will drop 5 C to 10 C below seasonal average overnight.

"A short period of gusty winds will accompany the cold air's arrival through the Interior, and may combine with snow leading to a brief period of blowing snow," the special weather statement read.

In addition to the weather statements, an extreme cold warning has been issued for the Yoho Park - Kootenay Park region on the B.C.-Alberta border, warning of wind chill that could make it feel like –35 C overnight.

"Conditions are expected to be moderate by Sunday afternoon as temperatures rise, however wind chill values near –35 C will return [Saturday night] and into Monday morning," the warning reads.

Concern for vulnerable people

The cold blast is concerning advocates for people experiencing homelessness, especially after a snowy December saw a series of storms that significantly impacted people on the South Coast.

Numerous municipalities, including Vancouver, Burnaby and Squamish are opening emergency warming centres to cope with the weather.

In Vancouver, the Union Gospel Mission says its 92-bed shelter will be open throughout the cold snap, with rescue vehicles set to be out on the streets in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley to offer aid to those who need it.

"For folks that can't get a good night's sleep chronically, it really can impact even just being able to think about next steps and move forward," said Rachael Allen, a spokesperson for the charity. "We're really excited to offer our shelter here and provide that support."

Allen says that she feels that, anecdotally, the issue of homelessness has been getting worse in Metro Vancouver. It has been three years since the last homeless count was conducted in Vancouver, which found 2,095 residents experiencing homelessness.

"We're grateful that the homeless count is happening again in March," she said.

"Because then we will actually be able to get a better idea of how many people are struggling with homelessness and what we can do to help them."