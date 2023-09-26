'Only Murders In the Building' S3 Is Close to Cracking the Case

Disney+

They’ve done it again, folks! After some serious sleuthing, the Only Murders in the Building crew have caught another killer—or so it seems. All questions will be answered next week when the finale, “Opening Night,” premieres on Hulu. In the meantime, it seems as if Mable, Oliver, and Charles have cracked the case.

In the latest episode, titled “Thirty,” our favorite podcasters retrace Ben Gilroy’s final moments in a CSI-worthy investigation. As we know, Ben “died” on the opening night of Oliver’s play, Death Rattle. But who killed him? So far, their list of suspects included Ben’s castmate, Kimber, his co-star, Loretta, Charle’s girlfriend, Joy, and even Ben’s brother, Dicky. However, after taking a closer look at Ben’s demise, their latest (and most promising) lead is Donna, the producer of Death Rattle.

Donna seemingly read a negative review of the show, which pegged Ben as the production’s weakest link. Mable, Oliver, and Charles think she poisoned Ben to save the show...? Or to save her reputation? Honestly, that part is unclear—but I have faith that our favorite podcasters will sort out the details soon. If they’re correct, they’ll be able to exonerate Loretta, who confessed to the crime in order to protect Dicky.

With just one episode left, all we know for sure is that this run of Only Murders in the Building is the most twisted one yet. At this point, we've seen a fake murder, a real murder, a kidnapping, a heart attack, another heart attack, and a heart-wrenching fight between Mabel, Oliver, and Charles! If you want to see what happens next, look below for instructions on how to watch Only Murders in the Building.







Where Can I Watch Only Murders In the Building?

Only Murders in the Building is available to stream exclusively on Hulu. The first two episodes premiered on August 8, 2023. New episodes will roll out every week—at 12 A.M ET/9 P.M. PT sharp—until the season finale on October 3.

How Many Episodes Are In Only Murders In the Building?

There are ten episodes in Season Three of Only Murders in The Building. The titles of the last two episodes have not been announced, but we'll keep this list updated as more details emerge.

Episode One: “The Show Must” (August 8)

Episode Two: “The Beat Goes On” (August 8)

Episode Three: “Grab Your Hankies” (August 15)

Episode Four: “The White Room” (August 22)

Episode Five: “Ah, Love” (August 29)

Episode Six: “Ghost Light” (September 5)

Episode Seven: “CoBro” (September 12)

Episode Eight: “Sitzprobe” (September 19)

Episode Nine: "Thirty" (September 26)

Episode Ten: "Opening Night" (October 3)

