Arcia's tiebreaking single in 9th lifts Braves past Giants

  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    1/8

    Giants Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Braves Matt Olson swings at a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    2/8

    Giants Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves Matt Olson swings at a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    3/8

    Giants Braves Baseball

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    4/8

    Giants Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    5/8

    Giants Braves Baseball

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson ,left, holds his daughter Poppy as he is presented his World Series ring by Braves pitchers Luke Jackson and Ian Anderson, sporting pearls, before the San Francisco Giants play the Braves in a baseball game on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
    6/8

    Giants Braves Baseball

    Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson ,left, holds his daughter Poppy as he is presented his World Series ring by Braves pitchers Luke Jackson and Ian Anderson, sporting pearls, before the San Francisco Giants play the Braves in a baseball game on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson is presented his World Series ring and shows it off proudly to Braves fans before the San Francisco Giants play the Braves in a baseball game on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
    7/8

    Giants Braves Baseball

    Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson is presented his World Series ring and shows it off proudly to Braves fans before the San Francisco Giants play the Braves in a baseball game on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson received his world series ring before the baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    8/8

    Giants Braves Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson received his world series ring before the baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Atlanta Braves Matt Olson swings at a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson ,left, holds his daughter Poppy as he is presented his World Series ring by Braves pitchers Luke Jackson and Ian Anderson, sporting pearls, before the San Francisco Giants play the Braves in a baseball game on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson is presented his World Series ring and shows it off proudly to Braves fans before the San Francisco Giants play the Braves in a baseball game on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson received his world series ring before the baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, June 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GEORGE HENRY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Braves
    Atlanta Braves
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Francisco Giants
    San Francisco Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kenley Jansen
    Kenley Jansen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Logan Webb
    Logan Webb
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Camilo Doval
    Camilo Doval
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thairo Estrada
    Thairo Estrada
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Crawford
    Brandon Crawford
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Adam Duvall
    Adam Duvall
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia drove in Matt Olson from second base with a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Camilo Doval began the ninth by walking Olson on four pitches, the first free pass issued by the Giants in the game. He retired Travis d’Arnaud on a popup before Marcell Ozuna singled to left. Doval (2-3) struck out Adam Duvall before Arcia drove the ball to left field.

In the top of the ninth, Braves closer Kenley Jansen (4-0) gave up a one-out single to pinch-hitter Joc Pederson, who advanced to third on Luis González’s single. González took second on the throw to third, but Jansen stranded both runners with strikeouts of Thairo Estrada and pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford.

The defending World Series champion Braves moved 10 games over .500 for the second time this season. They have won two straight and 16 of 18 to stay in second place in the NL East, 5½ games behind the New York Mets.

San Francisco, at 37-29 and in third place in the NL West, has dropped two straight.

In a matchup of staff aces, Fried and Logan Webb locked up and didn’t budge in seven innings apiece. Webb allowed six hits and one run with no walks and seven strikeouts. Fried gave up five hits and one run with two walks and eight strikeouts.

D’Arnaud made it 1-0 in the bottom of the second with his 10th homer and his fourth in his last five games. The ball sailed 414 feet into the left-field seats. The Braves lead the NL with 101 homers. It was the first long ball Webb has allowed in 27 career innings against Atlanta.

Harris tripled with two out in the fifth, but Webb got Ronald Acuña Jr. to ground out to end the threat.

Fried pitched out of trouble in the second, stranding a runner at third with a pickoff of González at first and a strikeout of Estrada. He retired seven straight before giving up a single to Darin Ruf and striking out Evan Longoria to end the fourth.

Fried lowered his ERA to 1.89 in five career starts and one relief appearance against San Francisco.

Atlanta has won eight straight at home, the longest streak since winning 13 in a row from Aug. 17-Sept. 7, 2019. The Braves have outscored the opposition 44-17 over that stretch.

Webb has a 1.33 ERA in four career starts against Atlanta. He has given up all six of his homers on the road this season.

ROCKING THE PEARLS

Pederson wore his signature pearls for the first time this season as he received his 2021 World Series ring before the game. He was one of four outfielders the Braves acquired last year after Acuña went down with a season-ending knee injury and quickly became a fan favorite with key hits and the pearls he started wearing in September.

Pederson sent his original string of pearls to Cooperstown at the request of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and bought another string from the same jeweler. The Braves included a single pearl in their diamond-studded championship rings.

“It just felt right to wear them, and I think it goes with the whole story of why I started wearing them was because it felt right, and Atlanta took it to another level,” he said. “That’s why I didn’t want to wear them again until we came here.”

Pederson wasn’t in the lineup with the Giants facing a left-handed starting pitcher.

CHANGE OF FORTUNE

The Braves threatened in the bottom of the eighth, but Estrada made up for a fielding error earlier in the inning by spearing Dansby Swanson’s liner and doubling up Michael Harris II for the second out. Dominic Leone struck out Austin Riley to end the threat with a runner at second.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Spencer Strider (3-2, 2.45 ERA) will take the mound for the second game of a four-game series. Giants manager Gabe Kapler indicated that RHP Anthony DeSclafani will come off the 60-day disabled list to make his first start since April, but the team has yet to formally announce a starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Avs overcame nerves to deal first blow in Stanley Cup Final

    Andre Burakovsky and Gabriel Landeskog both admitted they were very nervous ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • 'Out to dry': NHL champion Lightning in 2-0 hole to Avs

    DENVER (AP) — This loss wasn't as easy for the Tampa Bay Lightning to shrug off. What emerged from the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champs Saturday night wasn't their clutch pedigree or vaunted ability to bounce back after a loss but frayed nerves and maybe a realization that the Colorado Avalanche are coming swiftly for their crown. Outmuscled. Outhustled. Out-tussled. Andrei Vasilevskiy and the rest of the Lightning were thumped 7-0 by the Avalanche, losing their cool and their mojo along wit

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • NHL Draft: Wild's biggest needs, top prospects

    The Wild have a decent prospect pool despite their winning ways, and already have some young players ready to step in and make an impact.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • De Grasse wins Oslo Diamond League 100 with best performance this season

    OSLO — Canada's Andre De Grasse appears to be rounding into form at the perfect time. The six-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., raced to victory in the 100 metres at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday, crossing in a season's best 10.05 seconds despite rainy conditions. Britain's Reece Prescod was second in 10.06, while Akana Simbine of South Africa was third in 10.09. De Grasse, who struggled with an early-season injury, was fourth in the Diamond League stop in Birmingham, England thre

  • Flyers' John Tortorella hiring causes stir in NHL community

    John Tortorella is certainly a polarizing guy.