Arcia leads Braves against the Giants after 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (61-56, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-59, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Giants: Blake Snell (2-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -118, Giants -102; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the San Francisco Giants after Orlando Arcia had four hits on Sunday in a 9-8 loss to the Rockies.

San Francisco is 61-59 overall and 35-24 in home games. The Giants have gone 23-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta is 29-30 on the road and 61-56 overall. The Braves are 41-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Giants with 50 extra base hits (30 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Tyler Fitzgerald is 15-for-42 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 35 home runs while slugging .590. Austin Riley is 13-for-41 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Braves: 3-7, .264 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (heel), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press