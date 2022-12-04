Archway Homes: Selling your house “As Is” never felt so good.

Archway Homes
Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, provides a convenient alternative to the traditional, lengthy home selling process. They buy houses “As Is” in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or those in need of cosmetic updating.

Jon wants sellers to know that there are three main advantages to working with Archway Homes:

  • We purchase homes as-is, without formal inspections, appraisals or surveys

  • We buy houses for ourselves. We don’t buy for other people, so we personally purchase every house

  • Our over 20 years of experience and relationships guarantee that the selling process is smooth and stress-free

They provide a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

The ability to sell quickly to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area. Norm S. recently sold a family home in Kansas City, Kansas, to Archway. “I was ready to walk away from the house, didn’t want to have to do anything to it. I had heard about Archway from a friend of a friend and reached out. They are great people, really fair, made an offer on the house that I thought was fair, and the process was excellent. I was absolutely one hundred percent satisfied and would recommend them to friends who want to sell a home quickly,” he said.

For many homeowners, the Bichelmeyer’s close ties to the community stood out as being very important. A third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town.”

Jon said, “Not every company is as personally invested here as I am. My sellers know that I’ve been investing in our community my entire adult life and I continue to do so. I stand by my word. No one deal is more important than my name and reputation. We work hard to make sure it’s a win-win for both parties.”

Jon has had sellers contact him after they signed a contract with another company, but the other cash buyer has failed to close for whatever reason. He offered a few tips when considering selling your home to an investor:

  • Be sure you know who you are working with

  • Check out how long they have been in business

  • Check them out with the Better Business Bureau

  • Look for testimonials from past clients

Archway has purchased homes in all sorts of situations. Sometimes the properties need extensive repairs. Archway Homes will buy the home and make the needed repairs, relieving the sellers of the hassle and expense. “We are committed to working with sellers, even in difficult situations, to find a solution for all,” Stacy said.

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may need time to find their next home, or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. Coordinating closing schedules in a traditional sale can be challenging. Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the UMB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Web: archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form

