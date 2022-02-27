With Archway Homes, “Selling Your House ‘As Is’ Never Felt So Good!”

When it comes to buying and selling homes, Archway Homes has a very long and successful track record throughout the metro area. The company buys homes “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, ugly houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

Matt Wagner had read an article about Archway Homes in the newspaper, finding many things that piqued his interest. Among them, that Archway Homes was a family-owned and operated company, and that its proprietors—husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer—were local residents.

“My mom passed away recently, so the house reverted to myself and my four sisters,” Wagner said. “And due to some structural issues, we chose to look for an outlet like Jon. We decided to forgo the traditional selling process, because none of us had the appetite for that.”

To compare options, Wagner also contacted another cash homebuying company. However, Archway Homes was the clear choice.

“There were several differences,” Wagner recalled. “Jon covered all closing costs, etc., and from a financial aspect that seemed like a better way to go. I also got a better sense of what he would do with the house than the other company. As we were walking through, Jon was talking about what he would do to update it, and so forth, and my sisters and I liked the idea that someone was going to do some great things to make it a nice new home for somebody.”

“We have roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, and I’ve been buying and selling homes for close to 20 years, long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town,” said Jon, a third-generation real estate investor. “We really care about the people who are selling properties to us and work hard to make sure that every transaction is a ‘win’ for them.” “We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

Homeowners who work with Archway Homes include everyone from those selling due to illness, downsizing, facing foreclosure, a job transfer, death of a loved one, or they just don’t want to go through a traditional selling process.

When it came time for the closing, Wagner said it went very smoothly. “There were five of us, plus spouses, that had to be involved, and a sister that lives in St. Louis. So, her part had to be done remotely. Archway’s designated title company was very good, and it was a very easy process.”

Overall, Wagner and his siblings were extremely pleased with the entire experience. “It was very, very simple,” he said. “Archway Homes is easy to deal with, they do what they say they are going to do, and it was about as positive a situation as you could get.”

“Selling a property can be a stressful process, regardless of why someone is selling,” Stacy said. “Our experience has given us the ability to remove the hassles for the homeowner. Once we sign a contract with them, we take care of the rest. We do what we say we will do from title work, to switching over the utilities. The whole process is in our hands. With us, selling your house as-is never felt this good!”

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Website: archwaypropertieskc.com