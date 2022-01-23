With Archway Homes, “Selling Your House ‘As Is’ Never Felt So Good!”

Archway Homes
·4 min read

Maybe the moral of the story is that it can never hurt to ask. After all, every person and company is different. And that’s what Vickie from Independence found with Archway Homes.

When Vickie’s mother passed away, she and her sister planned to fix up her mom’s house, and then sell it. They felt like they had a clear understanding about what needed to be done.

Vickie had read an article in the paper about Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, that explained how the couple had wide-ranging experience buying homes in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. And they can buy them quickly, in as little as three days for cash, in their “As Is” condition.

“Years ago, I had a rental home that I wanted to sell, and I called one of those companies you hear about all the time that buys homes for cash. But it was so ridiculous how low they price your house,” Vickie recalled. “I was a little uncertain about calling Jon. But the article I read about them said they had been in business a long time, and people thought they were fair and reasonable. So, I thought I would try it and see how it turns out.”

When Jon met Vickie and her sister at the home, she was impressed on every level.

“He was so professional, and he really took the time to go through the entire house,” said Vickie. “I told him what I thought needed to be done, he concurred. He was very reasonable about his offer, and made one right away.”

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. We work hard to make sure it’s a “win, win” for both parties.” We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

One of the advantages of working with Archway Homes, is that the homeowner sells to them, ‘As Is.’

“’As Is’ means you don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers, or have it ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer, wait for it to close, and then pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs,” Jon said.

The ability to sell quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for Kansas City area homeowners like Vickie who needed to sell or move because of a death in the family, illness, downsizing, job transfer, facing foreclosure, or some other reason.

“Selling a property can be a stressful process,” Stacy said, “so we feel like our job is to remove any obstacles and complications. Our clients tell us that one of the things that makes the process less stressful is the ability to just pack up what they want, and walk away.”

The ease, professionalism and flexibility of it all were of utmost importance to Vickie and her sister.

“Jon followed through on everything he said he would do,” she said. “He mutually agreed to the date that we wanted to close, we didn’t have any issues, it was fast, and it was just a very pleasant experience.”

To that Stacy added, “That’s why with us, selling your house ‘As-Is’ never felt this good!”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Web: archwaypropertieskc.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McPherson FG as time expires lifts Bengals past Titans 19-16

    Maybe, just maybe, these young Cincinnati Bengals really are that good. Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the fourth-seeded Bengals past the top-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-16 on Saturday to end the NFL's longest active road playoff skid. “He's got ice in his veins,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said of McPherson.

  • Evaluating Nick Nurse’s first half of coaching

    The Toronto Raptors have dealt with a plethora of injuries while implementing new philosophies on both ends of the ball. Nick Nurse has dealt with it all. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • What KC barbecue is at stake for Chiefs vs. Bills game? Mayor Lucas places his bet

    Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote that if the Chiefs happen to lose, he’ll send some barbecue to Buffalo.

  • Jerry Jones: 'A lot to think about' regarding coaches, won't address Mike McCarthy

    "We have used up some very talented players over the last few years."

  • Should Titans interception have counted? Or did the ball hit the ground first?

    Did the ground help Titans safety Amani Hooker secure an interception?

  • Canada's recent success on the tennis court inspires young B.C. players

    Tennis players Emma Dong and Owen Nguyen say seeing Canadian professionals like Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Leylah Fernandez do well in international tournaments inspires them to compete on the court — and possibly go pro one day. Dong and Nguyen, both 14, are already winners. Dong won the girls' singles and doubles titles and Nguyen won the boys' singles title at the U14 (Under 14) Fischer Outdoor Junior Nationals in Laval, Que. in Sept. 2021. "[Andreescu, Sha

  • Dakota Johnson says Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on set of The Social Network

    Dakota Johnson says Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on set of film The Social Network, while discussing the movie with co-star Andrew Garfield.

  • Dodge Challenger Crabbing On The Highway

    Oh, that’s not good…

  • Chiefs fans celebrate Bengals’ win at Tennessee, which just may help Kansas City

    Chiefs are hoping to see a fourth-straight AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

  • Some members of royal family ‘have been behaving like free riders’ – Andrew Marr

    The political interviewer also discussed the future of the BBC licence fee.

  • Bengals beat Titans with late INT, walk-off field and advance to AFC title game

    After a wild-card weekend that didn't have much drama, the Bengals and Titans played a thriller.

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.