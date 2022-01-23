With Archway Homes, “Selling Your House ‘As Is’ Never Felt So Good!”

Maybe the moral of the story is that it can never hurt to ask. After all, every person and company is different. And that’s what Vickie from Independence found with Archway Homes.

When Vickie’s mother passed away, she and her sister planned to fix up her mom’s house, and then sell it. They felt like they had a clear understanding about what needed to be done.

Vickie had read an article in the paper about Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, that explained how the couple had wide-ranging experience buying homes in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. And they can buy them quickly, in as little as three days for cash, in their “As Is” condition.

“Years ago, I had a rental home that I wanted to sell, and I called one of those companies you hear about all the time that buys homes for cash. But it was so ridiculous how low they price your house,” Vickie recalled. “I was a little uncertain about calling Jon. But the article I read about them said they had been in business a long time, and people thought they were fair and reasonable. So, I thought I would try it and see how it turns out.”

When Jon met Vickie and her sister at the home, she was impressed on every level.

“He was so professional, and he really took the time to go through the entire house,” said Vickie. “I told him what I thought needed to be done, he concurred. He was very reasonable about his offer, and made one right away.”

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. We work hard to make sure it’s a “win, win” for both parties.” We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

One of the advantages of working with Archway Homes, is that the homeowner sells to them, ‘As Is.’

“’As Is’ means you don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers, or have it ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer, wait for it to close, and then pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs,” Jon said.

The ability to sell quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for Kansas City area homeowners like Vickie who needed to sell or move because of a death in the family, illness, downsizing, job transfer, facing foreclosure, or some other reason.

“Selling a property can be a stressful process,” Stacy said, “so we feel like our job is to remove any obstacles and complications. Our clients tell us that one of the things that makes the process less stressful is the ability to just pack up what they want, and walk away.”

The ease, professionalism and flexibility of it all were of utmost importance to Vickie and her sister.

“Jon followed through on everything he said he would do,” she said. “He mutually agreed to the date that we wanted to close, we didn’t have any issues, it was fast, and it was just a very pleasant experience.”

To that Stacy added, “That’s why with us, selling your house ‘As-Is’ never felt this good!”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Web: archwaypropertieskc.com