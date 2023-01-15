With Archway Homes, selling your house ‘as is’ never felt so good!

Every January, it is common to resolve to organize your house, get rid of the clutter and schedule much-needed repairs to get ready for the spring housing market. But for those who can’t or don’t want to tackle those projects, Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, provides a convenient alternative to the traditional, lengthy home selling process. They buy houses “As Is” in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or those simply in need of cosmetic updating.

Archway provides a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

“One of the advantages of working with us is selling as is,” said Jon. “That means you don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers or have it ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer, wait for it to close, and then pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs. We personally purchase every house.”

A third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, Jon’s extensive experience really makes a difference. The ability to sell a house quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling method, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area, including Margaret H. who recently sold her home in Overland Park to Archway.

“We lived in our home for 32 years. It is in a great location on a cul-de-sac within walking distance to several schools. But after it became necessary for my husband to move to a skilled nursing facility, I could not keep up with the maintenance necessary. I wanted to sell, but the house needed work and updates to make it market ready, and it didn’t make sense to put more money into it. Plus, I had a lot going on at the time and I wasn’t comfortable with having people in and out to look at it,” Margaret noted. She had read about Archway in the newspaper, and also knew one of the Bichelmeyers through a previous job.

“They were extremely easy to work with, and seemed to be good, honest people that I knew would take care of me. I had trust in them. Jon was so accommodating and treated me with respect. He knows his business and is a professional,” said Margaret. “He gave me plenty of time to sort through all we had accumulated through the years. It was a relief that we did not have to take care of the trash and things we could not take with us. I would definitely recommend Archway to others in my situation.”

Archway has purchased homes in all sorts of situations. Sometimes the properties need extensive repairs. Archway Homes will buy the home and make the needed repairs, relieving the sellers of the hassle and expense. Sellers can even leave the unwanted contents, saving time and expense.

“We are committed to working with sellers, even in difficult situations, to find a solution for all,” Stacy said.

They strive to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible, especially in these challenging times. “We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

“We’ve seen some great times; we lived through the real estate crash in 2008-2010 and have come through the other side. We plan to keep working with sellers no matter what the market is doing,” said Jon. “I know people are being cautious and careful, so we are using smart technology and every health precaution to make sure our sellers feel comfortable.”

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may need time to find their next home, or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. Coordinating closing schedules in a traditional sale can be challenging. Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the UMB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Web: archwaypropertieskc.com

