With Archway Homes, selling your house ‘as is’ never felt so good!

When Evon L. moved out of the Kansas City area for a new job, the original plan was to keep her Olathe home because it held so many memories from having raised her children there, and it was where she planned to live when retirement eventually rolled around.

To help defray some of the costs of owning two homes, and to care for the home while she was away, she allowed a colleague to move in. Unfortunately, neither happened. When the colleague finally left, the home was in very bad shape.

“I considered refinancing, but I knew that I would have to take a lot of equity and use it for repairs,” Evon said. “[Finances were] very difficult, I only had 7 years left to pay off the house, and at times I considered letting go of the home. For the first time, I understood how folks may feel who are facing foreclosure, but I knew that it would seriously damage my credit.”

When Evon called Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer of Archway Homes, she found the professionalism, compassion and understanding she needed.

Archway Homes buys homes in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

The Bichelmeyers have had roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, and Jon is a third-generation real estate investor. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 25 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town.”

Evon’s situation was even more stressful, because anything she did would have to be handled from out of town. Jon, she said, was very sympathetic to that.

“He knew that I was out of the city, but he let me know that we could take care of everything virtually and by phone,” she recalled. “I arranged the walk through for Jon by having a family member with a key meet him at the house. Once he walked though, things moved quickly from there. By using technology, we were able to exchange information, documents and finalize the sale within a reasonably short period of time!”

With Archway Homes, sellers don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers, have the home ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer to come along, wait even longer for it to close, or pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs. The ability to sell your home “As Is,” is key.

According to Stacy, “Selling a property can be a stressful process, whether someone is moving due to illness, facing foreclosure, a job transfer, they have a difficult home to sell, or some other reason why they can’t, or don’t want to go through a traditional selling process. Our experience has given us the ability to remove the hassles for the seller by doing all the work ourselves after the contract is signed. With us, selling your house as-is never felt this good!”

The Bichelmeyer’s truly understand that there are people who, for various reasons, need better, smarter and more compassionate options to avoid foreclosure.

“Most of the options when families are financially strapped are predatory and feed on our desperation,” Evon said. “Some of these families, much like me have found themselves in this place, because life happened. What options are there for us? I am enormously thankful for the brilliance of Jon and Stacy. They are highly experienced, their offer was very fair, I am now stronger financially and most importantly, I have peace of mind.”

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the UMB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Web: archwaypropertieskc.com

