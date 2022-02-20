With Archway Homes, selling your house ‘as is’ never felt so good!

Have an unwanted home that you would like to sell? Hometown real estate company Archway Homes has been buying homes in all conditions for more than 20 years, without the often painful and stressful selling process.

Owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, Archway buys houses “as is” in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or those simply in need of cosmetic updating. Archway provides a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

A third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, Jon’s extensive experience really makes a difference. The ability to sell a house quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling method, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area.

Dale F. recently sold his home of 20 years in Kansas City, Kansas, to Archway. Needing to have knee surgery and wanting to move closer to family, he decided it was time to sell. He had kept the house in good shape, but it needed some updating. Rather than invest in additional improvements to sell in the traditional process, he contacted Archway.

“It was very easy working with Archway. A title issue was discovered during the sale, which delayed closing, but Jon stayed with me during the process. I was very happy about that. They did what they said they would. I was able to take what was of value to me and leave the rest, making it an easy transition. I would definitely recommend Archway to a friend who is considering selling,” Dale said.

Archway has purchased homes in all sorts of situations. Sometimes the properties need extensive repairs. Archway Homes will buy the home and make the needed repairs, relieving the sellers of the hassle and expense. Sellers can even leave the unwanted contents, saving time and expense. “We are committed to working with sellers, even in difficult situations, to find a solution for all,” Stacy said.

Story continues

They strive to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible, especially in these challenging times. “We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

“We’ve seen some great times; we lived through the real estate crash in 2008-2010 and have come through the other side. We plan to keep working with sellers no matter what the market is doing,” said Jon. “I know people are being cautious and careful, but we are using smart technology and every health precaution to make sure our sellers feel comfortable.”

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may need time to find their next home, or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. Coordinating closing schedules in a traditional sale can be challenging. Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Website: archwaypropertieskc.com